Octopus Energy (2023) review: Our favourite energy supplier

Octopus Energy (2023) review: Customer contact

It was also head and shoulders above the rest for the speed at which it answered calls from its customers, picking up the phone in five minutes or less for 42% of them. In contrast, Scottish Power managed this for just 17% of calls. Octopus answered 12% of calls in less than one minute.

Octopus also responded to customers contacting it online or by email the quickest, answering 44% in one day or less. The worst suppliers for this were EDF, which only managed to reply to 23% in this amount of time, and Ovo Energy, which achieved 25%.

Octopus Energy (2023) review: Complaints

According to the complaints data published by the energy regulator Ofgem for the third quarter of 2023, Octopus Energy had the lowest number of complaints per 100,000 customer accounts of all the suppliers in our survey at 1,133.

It didn’t resolve them as quickly as some of the other suppliers in our survey though. Some 69% of complaints were resolved by the end of the next working day and 90% within eight weeks. Ovo Energy was the quickest at resolving complaints with an 80% next-day resolution rate and 97% resolved within eight weeks.

Ofgem complaints data

Complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Industry average complaints per 100,000 customer accounts Complaints resolved by end of next working day Complaints resolved within eight weeks 1,133 1,578 69% 90%

Notes: Data is for the third quarter of 2023

Along with customer satisfaction and complaints, the cost of energy suppliers’ tariffs will also determine whether they’re worth switching to. There are currently very few deals that are likely to save you money compared to your suppliers’ standard variable tariffs, which are subject to the price cap set by Ofgem, and many of the best deals on offer right now are for existing customers only.

To compare costs, you should see what your current suppliers are offering existing customers as well as gathering quotes to find out how much tariffs from different suppliers will cost you based on your energy usage. For more on how to get the best deal, visit our guide to the best energy suppliers.