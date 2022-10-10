Shell Energy (2023) review: One of the worst suppliers

Shell Energy began in 2018 when oil and gas giant Shell bought and then rebranded First Utility. As well as supplying gas, it supplied homes with 100% renewable electricity as standard. On 1 December 2023, it became part of Octopus Energy, which made a deal to buy its home energy and broadband business in the UK and Germany. Shell Energy’s 1.3 million energy customers have now been migrated to Octopus.

It was one of Great Britain’s medium-sized energy suppliers. It took on the customers of several failed suppliers in 2021 when rising wholesale energy prices left many struggling – including Pure Planet, which had 235,000 customers – giving it 4% of the home electricity market and 5% of the gas market as of the second quarter of 2023.

Shell Energy also supplied broadband, smart home devices, boiler cover and boiler replacement. Customers who joined or renewed their contracts with Shell Energy before 5 October 2023 are able to get money off fuel at Shell service stations through the Shell GO+ rewards programme, along with other benefits.

However, it was one of the worst suppliers in our YouGov survey of energy customers, failing to win in any category of our Expert Reviews Energy Awards 2023. It also had the smallest proportion of customers who said they would recommend it to a friend – an abysmal 30%. This was well below the supplier with the next smallest – EDF Energy with 36% – and miles away from top supplier Octopus Energy’s 79%.