What’s new on Sky and Now in April 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

April is here, with sunny days and easter on the way, as well as heaps of new content coming to Sky and Now TV. Whatever your plans for the spring season, whether you’re going travelling or keeping cosy inside on the bank holidays, there’s always something to watch. Read on for our top picks of the new movies and binge-worthy TV shows coming to Sky and Now TV this month, so you can sit back and just press play.

If you didn’t watch it in cinemas, 2021’s critically acclaimed Dune will be available to stream this month, as well as The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel film to the award winning HBO series The Sopranos. For basketball fans, there’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, a new drama about how the Los Angeles Lakers changed basketball, and with Now TV’s Sports Membership you can catch Formula 1 and The Masters golf tournament.

For our full roundup of what to expect from Sky and Now TV this month, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

READ NEXT: How to watch the Premier League online

Get Now TV Entertainment MembershipGet Sky TV



What’s new on Sky and Now TV’s Entertainment Membership

12 April - Julia

Widely renowned as the chef who brought television cooking to the American masses, this biopic series (not to be confused with the 2021 documentary of the same name) explores the story of Julia Child and her life as television chef. Sarah Lancashire stars as Child who, following the publication of her cookbook and an appearance on a book review show, pitches the idea for a new television cooking show. The series follows her struggle and rise to fame in the male-dominated field of television in the sixties.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime, this drama tells the story of how the LA Lakers became one of the biggest teams in basketball history. Set in the 1980s, the series chronicles the personal and professional lives of the players, on and off the court, and explores the financial and political decisions that changed the team and basketball as a sport. The star-studded cast include John C. Reilly, Adrien Brody and Jason Segel.

Get Now TV Entertainment MembershipGet Sky TV



What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now TV's Cinema Membership

15 April - Dune

Based on Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel, Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic epic is making its way to the small screen this month, streaming on Sky and Now TV from 15 April. When his family and their followers are sent to maintain peace on the desert planet Arrakis, the source of the mysterious spice Melange, young Paul Atreides must go on a hero’s journey to find out if he has what it takes to be a true leader and fight the overwhelming forces that threaten the planet.

The Many Saints of Newark

This is the tale of how the charismatic mobsters we know from The Sopranos came to be who they are. In The Many Saints of Newark, we meet a young Tony Soprano, Silvio Dante, Paulie Walnuts and Pussy Bonpensiero, and see them as they grow up surrounded by the conflicts that will follow them for the rest of their lives. Playing the teenage Tony Soprano is Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini who portrayed him in the series.

Get Now TV Cinema Membership

Get Sky Cinema

What’s new on Sky TV and Now TV’s Sports Membership

Streaming live – Formula 1

With Sky Sports and Now TV’s Sports Membership, you don’t have to miss a single race, with all the Formula One action to be streamed live. This month, catch the Australian Grand Prix (10 April), plus the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy (24 April).

7 April – The Masters

Golf fans can also watch the 2022 Masters Tournament this April, live from Augusta. The favourites to win the first of the four golf majors, and to take home the green jacket, include John Rahm, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

Get Now TV Sports Membership

Get Sky TV

Also coming to Sky and Now TV this April