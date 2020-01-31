What’s new on Sky and Now in February 2022: All the new movies, TV shows and sports coming to both platforms this month

Although winter is still here, you might have noticed the days are starting to get longer, and the evenings lighter. Sky and Now TV has plenty of films to stream and series to binge on those days where you just want to stay inside and cosy up on the sofa.

This month, Sky and Now TV’s Entertainment membership sees the launch of an exciting new TV thriller series The Fear Index, plus a modern retelling of a classic in Bel-Air. For history fans, Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes reveals new footage of the incident that changed millions of lives.

On Sky and Now TV’s Cinema Membership, you can stream slasher comedy Freaky, along with the star-studded Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the original 1996 basketball comedy. Finally, for all the family, Dream Horse is our feel-good pick for February.

For our full roundup of what to expect from Sky and Now TV this month, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now TV’s Entertainment Membership

10 February - The Fear Index

Based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris, this four-part series tells the story of Dr. Alex Hoffman and his artificial intelligence system that exploits fear in the financial market to the interest of future investors. However, Hoffman’s world changes in an instant when, following an attack, he becomes convinced that someone is out to ruin his life.

14 February - Bel-Air

This drama re-imagines the classic comedy series that helped define the 90’s, as well as launching Will Smith’s acting career. The story remains similar, although the West Philadelphia past that the fresh prince has escaped from looms more steadily on the horizon and threatens to catch up to him, whilst he learns how to tackle the challenges of his new upper class life.

28 February - Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes

Through newly discovered footage of the disaster, combined with interviews with those who were there, this documentary takes a deep dive into the events that happened at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in April 1986. Director James Jones attempts to display the full reality of the Chernobyl disaster and its aftermath, while exploring the propaganda and denial that survivors were met with from their leaders and politicians.

Also coming to Sky and Now TV’s Entertainment Membership

1 February

The Equalizer S2

3 February

The Righteous Gemstones S2

4 February

Draw with Will

10 February

Dating No Filter S2

11 February

Little Darlings

15 February

The Devil’s Advocate

17 February

Resident Alien S2

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now TV's Cinema Membership

4 February - Freaky

A twist on a familiar formula. Inspired by the 2003 movie (and 1972 novel) Freaky Friday, this comedy follows high school student Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton), who ends up stuck in the body of a middle-aged serial killer (Vince Vaughn). She must figure out a way to change them back before it’s too late and she’s framed for his crimes.

11 February - Space Jam: A New Legacy

In the sequel to 1996’s Space Jam, starring Michael Jordan alongside Bugs Bunny and Co., it’s now LeBron James’ turn to enter the Looney Tunes universe and help Bugs save their worlds from the clutches of AI-G Rhythm, a powerful and self-aware software program. The film stars LeBron James as himself and Don Cheadle as the mighty AI-G, while Zendaya voices the charming Lola Bunny.

13 February - Dream Horse

This is the true story of barmaid Janet Vokes (Toni Collette) who, despite having no experience with race horses, takes on the challenge when she overhears that a horse named Dream Alliance is for sale. Determined, Janet gathers local support and funds to buy and train the horse, ultimately getting it to the prestigious Welsh Grand National to compete against the best horses in the country.

Also coming to Sky and Now’s Cinema Membership

12 February

Book of Love

15 February

Meet the Parents / Fockers

18 February

The Forever Purge

27 February

In The Earth

What’s new on Sky TV and Now TV’s Sports Membership

13 February - Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVI, which kicks off this February, will be available to stream on Sky Sports or with the Now TV Sports membership. This year sees the Los Angeles Rams pitched against the Cincinnati Bengals and will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

27 February - Carabao Cup Final

TBA - Premier League

