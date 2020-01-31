What's new on Sky and Now in June 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

Summer is here, and whether we get BBQ weather or not there’ll be plenty to keep you entertained with new TV, movies and sport available to stream on Sky and Now this June.

Luckily for you, there’s no need to trawl listings or bicker about what to watch, as we’ve rounded up some of the best new content available, right here. From crime drama and cricket to the latest Matrix movie and Clifford the Big Red Dog, there’s something for everyone debuting this month.

For our full roundup of what to expect from Sky and Now throughout June, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now's Entertainment Membership

The Midwich Cuckoos – 2 June



Keeley Hawes and Emmerdale’s Dexter Sol Ansell star in this latest adaptation of John Wyndham’s 1957 novel, previously adapted for film as Village of the Damned. The show follows the residents of a sleepy English commuter town that is suddenly beset by strange forces, leaving its children mysteriously changed. This spooky series is available to stream in full from the 2nd of June.

Westworld Season 4 – 27 June



HBO’s smash sci-fi hit returns at the end of the month, with fans hoping the fourth series will shed some light on the show’s various, tantalising mysteries. Delving into themes of artificial consciousness and sentience, the series follows the stories of androids and humans played by an all-star ensemble cast, which includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson and Ed Harris. Westworld streams weekly from June 27.

Also streaming on Sky and Now's Entertainment membership:

We Own This City - 7 June

The Lazarus Project - 16 June

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now's Cinema Membership

The Matrix Resurrections – 3 June



Nineteen years after the release of the last movie, it’s time once again to return to the Matrix. Keanu Reeves’s Neo and Carrie Anne Moss’s Trinity, joined by newcomers Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Matee II, must once again face the machine-based machinations of the Matrix in Lana Wachowski’s metatextual sequel exploring the franchise’s origins, legacy and future. Stream this mind-bending sequel from the 3rd of June

Last Night in Soho – 17 June



Modern-day fashion student Eloise (Thomasin Mackensie) finds herself mysteriously transported to 1960s London. Here, she encounters, and is beguiled by, the beautiful, wannabe singer Sadie (Anya Taylor-Joy). The glamour of sixties Soho, however, hides a disturbing darkness, and time, memory and reality soon begin to splinter around Eloise. Coming from director Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) and also starring former Doctor Who star Matt Smith, this is one not to be missed.

Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema Membership:

Clifford the Big Red Dog – 24 June

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership

England v New Zealand Test Series – Streaming Live throughout June



Rejoice, the cricketing summer gets underway in June with a series of test matches between England and New Zealand. Newly appointed captain Ben Stokes will lead England in three matches against the Black Caps between the 2nd and 27th of June.

US Open – Streaming Live throughout June



Fine golfing weather deserves some fine golf to be played. But if you can’t get out on the course yourself this June, Sky Sports has the next best thing streaming live from Massachusetts – the US Open. The third of the four Majors this year, the Open takes place from the 16th to the 19th of June, with champion Jon Rahm seeking to defend his title against other bookies’ favourites such as Scottie Scheffler and Irishman Rory McIlroy.

Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership:

Formula 1 Live – 12 & 19 June

