What’s new on Sky and Now in March 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

March is here, and the days are becoming noticeably brighter. When spring comes around, nobody wants to be sat inside browsing endlessly through catalogues to find something to watch. So, to save you the trouble, we’ve put together a guide to the best movies, TV shows and sports to catch this month.

For instance, here’s something for the Tiger King fans: Joe vs Carole, based on a true crime podcast, delves deep into the criminal case of the enigmatic Joe Exotic and rival big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin. If that’s not to your taste, the three-part documentary Mother Teresa: For the love of God? takes a close look at the life of the iconic Catholic saint. If you’d rather some easy Friday night viewing, Vin Diesel is back in Fast and Furious 9. And if you’ve not had enough chills this winter, horror flick Malignant will be available to stream from 12 March.

For our full roundup of what to expect from Sky and Now TV this month, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now TV’s Entertainment Membership

4 March - Joe vs Carole

The subjects of the popular Netflix TV series Tiger King return in this dramatised account of the feud between Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic. The series stars John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon and Kyle MacLachlan as Joe, Carole and her husband, respectively. As the series follows both sides of the story that led to Joe’s arrest and conviction, we learn how far some are willing to go in their love for big cats.

11 March - The Rising

When she finds out she’s dead, Neve Kelly struggles to make sense of her new existence. But before long, Neve finds out that she’s actually been murdered, and that she might know who did it. Determined to find her killer, she uses her newfound powers to upend the lives of those who knew her, while trying to find her place in a world so similar yet so strange.

9 March - Mother Teresa: For the Love of God?

Through interviews with those who met and knew her, this three-part documentary challenges the perceptions of the saint as only a saint. Questions about large sums of money and suspicious relationships are explored as the filmmakers seek the truth about the controversies that surrounded Mother Teresa.

Also coming to Sky and Now's Entertainment Membership:

The Dig Detectives

Bloods S2

Raised By Wolves S2

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now TV's Cinema Membership

4 March - Old

Married couple Guy and Prisca take their two children on holiday to distract them from the proceedings of their impending divorce. At the resort, they’re shown to a nearby beach, which seems idyllic until the holidayers begin to age rapidly. As life-threatening diseases develop in a matter of hours, the family must find a way off the beach before it’s too late.

11 March - Fast & Furious 9

After capturing the cyber terrorist Cipher, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has finally retired, and now lives with his wife and son on the fringes of society. But when a ghost of Dom’s past reappears and Cipher escapes via the help of unknown mercenaries, the team must assemble again. Rocket-powered cars, high-speed shootouts and a healthy dose of Nitrous oxide is nothing new for this gang as they race to save the world.

12 March - Malignant

Following a fight with her husband, Madison starts seeing visions of murders. When she realises her visions are true, she works with two detectives, using her newfound gift to help them save the victims-to-be. Little does she know that the murderer is closer than she could have ever imagined.

18 March - Reminiscence

Hugh Jackman plays private investigator Nick Bannister who, together with his partner Watts, offers a service that lets people re-experience their memories of the past. When Nick falls in love with one of his clients, Mae, things get complicated. And when she suddenly disappears, he must search his own painful memories for clues in order to save her.

What’s new on Sky TV and Now TV’s Sports Membership

Premier League

Tune into Sky Sports or Now TV’s Sports membership to catch some of the biggest games available to stream live this month. Watch Arsenal square off against Liverpool on 16 March, while Man City and Manchester United go head-to-head at the Etihad stadium 9 March, as the final leg of the Premier League kicks off.

Read our full Premier League streaming guide.

2 March - FA Women’s Super League

