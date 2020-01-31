What's new on Sky and Now in March 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

Coming in like a lion, March heralds the arrival of a treasure trove of hot new content for Sky and Now (formerly known as Now TV) subscribers, with a top-tier selection of TV, movies and sports available to stream this month. Save yourself the trouble of scrolling listings and debating what to watch by checking out our roundup of the best new content available this month.

There’s an incredibly varied fleet of content arriving on Sky and Now this March, including high-octane crime sage A Town Called Malice, supernatural horror film The Black Phone, bombastic, musical biopic Elvis, animated children’s comedy Minions: The Rise of Gru and the much-anticipated final season of satirical business drama Succession. Outside of movies and TV, sports subscribers can look forward to the start of a new Formula 1 season, as well as top football clashes in the Premier League and Women’s Super League.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout March, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now Entertainment

Succession Season 4 – 27 March



Following a blockbuster third season and a recent announcement that the fourth season would be the show’s final outing, Succession hype has reached fever pitch, with fans eager to witness the conclusion of the Roy family saga. This fourth and final season will see a continuation of the battle between billionaire Logan Roy and his children, Kendall, Roman and Siobhan, for control of the Waystar Royco media and entertainment empire.

Succession is created Jesse Armstrong, co-creator of British sitcoms Peep Show and Fresh Meat, and has featured direction from the likes of Mark Mylod (The Menu), Adam McKay (The Big Short), Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (Fleishman is in Trouble), Cathy Yan (Birds of Prey) and Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers). As well as plenty of talent behind the camera, the show also boasts an impressive cast, starring Jeremy Strong (Armageddon Time), Brian Cox (Manhunter), Kieran Culkin (No Sudden Move), Matthew MacFayden (Pride & Prejudice), Sarah Snook (Pieces of a Woman) and Nicholas Braun (Cat Person).

A Town Called Malice – 16 March



Set in the early 1980s, A Town Called Malice follows the Lord family, a South London criminal clan who have seen their power diminish and turf grow smaller over the years. Following a gang battle in which they fail to reassert themselves, the Lords are forced to flee the country, landing on the Costa Del Sol in Spain. Realising their change of locale presents an opportunity to re-invigorate their criminal enterprise, the Lords begin a violent campaign, soundtracked by the hits of the 80s, in which internal squabbling, deceit and obsession present just as much of a threat as their gangland rivals.

Overseen by British writer and director Nick Love, best known for co-creating police procedural show Bulletproof, the series stars Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders), Tahirah Sharif (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Eliza Butterworth (The North Water), Jason Flemyng (Snatch) and Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope).

Also streaming on Sky TV and Now’s entertainment membership:

The Flash season 9 – March

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now Cinema

Elvis – 3 March



Narrated by his duplicitous former manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis tells the story of the life of the titular King of Rock & Roll. Beginning with the singer’s upbringing in rural Mississippi, the film follows Elvis through his first performances and rise to prominence; his stint in the US military, and marriage to Priscilla Beaulieu; his attempts to break into Hollywood; and, finally, his Vegas residencies and eventual death.

Elvis is directed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby), well-known for his bombastic, glitzy, musical-focused films: features that harmonise perfectly with Presley’s persona and life story and ultimately earned the film a Best Picture nod. Also in awards contention is lead actor Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), who stars alongside Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge (The Visit), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The Trial of the Chicago 7) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Power of the Dog).

The Black Phone – 17 March



A serial child-abductor and murderer, labelled “The Grabber” by local media, stalks the streets of a Denver suburb in this late-1970s period piece. The Black Phone follows Finney Blake, one of the prowler’s victims. After a confrontation with The Grabber, Finney finds himself trapped in a soundproof basement containing only a mattress and a mysterious, disconnected rotary phone that seems to house the spirits of The Grabber’s former victims. With time running out, Finney must follow the direction of these spirits before The Grabber finishes his sick game.

The Black Phone is co-written and directed by Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), with its story primarily based on the short story of the same name by Joe Hill, son of author Stephen King. The film stars child actors Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw alongside Jeremy Davies (Saving Private Ryan), James Ransone (It: Chapter Two) and Ethan Hawke (Training Day, First Reformed).

Also streaming Sky Cinema and Now's Cinema Membership

Where the Crawdads Sing – 10 March

– 10 March Minions: The Rise of Gru – 31 March

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now Sports

The Premier League – Stream live throughout March



The beginning of March sees Arsenal just about retaining their spot at the top of the table, as they sit just two points clear of Manchester City, albeit with a game in hand, after their loss to Pep Guardiola’s outfit at the Emirates. At the other end of the table, the relegation battle looks to have as much drama in store as the title race, with none of the bottom nine looking entirely safe from the drop zone. Elsewhere, in-form United and Spurs sides look to solidify their top four positions, while Newcastle and Liverpool hope to claw their way back into contention.

Matches available to watch on Sky Sports this month include danger-zone scraps between Everton and Nottingham Forest as well as Leicester City and last-placed Southampton. Also streaming live this month is the charged grudge match between Manchester United and Liverpool. Erik ten Hag’s men will be looking to ride the high of recent good form and an EFL Cup victory, while Jurgen Klopp’s side will be desperate for a confidence-boosting win after a spate of shaky performances both at home and in Europe.

Check out our full Premier League Streaming Guide for more

Formula 1 – Stream live throughout March



A new season of Formula 1 is set to begin this month, with the Bahrain Grand Prix opening proceedings on 5 March. Red Bull and Dutch speedster Max Verstappen will be looking to hit the ground running in Bahrain and ultimately complete a hattrick of driver’s titles this season, while Mercedes will be hoping to bounce back from a relatively poor season and return Lewis Hamilton to the top of the podium once more. Seeking to shake things up and rearrange the pecking order will be hot-ticket rookies Logan Sargeant, Oscar Piastri and Nyck de Vries, as well as new Ferrari Team Principal Frederic Vasseur.

Check our our full Formula 1 Streaming Guide for more

Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership:

Women’s Super League – Stream live throughout March

