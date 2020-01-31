What's new on Sky and Now in May 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

The sun’s out, the smell of barbecue is in the air, but it’s not quite summer yet, and the holidays are still a way away. Don’t fret, however, as there’s plenty of new movies, TV shows and sports available to stream on Sky and Now TV this month.

And lucky for you, we’ve highlighted some of the best in our streaming guide so you don’t have to worry about what to watch next. From true crime dramas to the latest Ghostbusters movie, there’s enough here to make this yet another exciting month for streaming.

For our full roundup of what to expect from Sky and Now TV this month, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now TV’s Entertainment Membership

The Staircase - 5 May

Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson, the American novelist convicted for murdering his wife. Based on the documentary series initially released in 2004 with three new episodes created by Netflix in 2018, this dramatisation features a star-studded cast, among them Toni Collette and Sophie Turner as wife and daughter respectively. Kicking off with a three-episode premiere, The Staircase will be available to stream weekly from 5 May.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 - 26 May

Following on from the events in the first season, flight attendant Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) has quit drinking and is attempting to restore her life to normal. But while she’s trying to hold onto a sense of normality, she is also required to be an asset for the CIA. It doesn’t take long before things get out of hand and Cassie discovers new sides to herself.

The Time Traveller’s Wife - 16 May

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name, this is a strange tale of love through time. Clare and Henry meet and fall in love in a library, but it’s soon revealed that Henry has an unfortunate condition that causes him to unexpectedly time travel. As their relationship develops, Clare must maintain their relationship on her own whilst Henry has the burden of the past and the future on his shoulders.

Also streaming on Sky and Now’s Entertainment membership:

Mother Teresa: For the Love of God - 9 May

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now TV's Cinema Membership

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - 13 May

When Callie and her children move to a dilapidated farmhouse left to her by her late father, she has no idea what she’s in for. But when a poltergeist is accidentally released from its ghost trap, the family uncovers their connection to the legendary Ghostbusters, and must now help save the town from spectral threat. Afterlife stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard – alongside a special appearance from the original Ghostbusters crew, including BIll Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

Fireheart - 27 May

This animated feature film is set in 1930s New York, during a time when women weren’t allowed to be firefighters. Yet this is all Georgia Nolan (Olivia Cooke), daughter of a fireman, has ever dreamt of. When her father (Kenneth Branagh) is tasked with uncovering the arsonists behind a series of fires, and the mysterious disappearances of firefighters in the city, Georgia secretly tags along so that she may live out her lifelong dream.

Dear Evan Hansen - 28 May

Tasked by his therapist to write letters to himself, a socially anxious Evan Hansen writes of what it would be like if he no longer existed. But the note ends up in the hands of a classmate Connor and, following his suicide, is mistaken as a genuine letter to Evan. Evan is welcomed into Connor’s family, giving him a chance at acceptance and belonging. Based on the Tony award-winning musical, this film is available to stream from 28 May.

Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now TV’s Cinema Membership:

Halloween Kills - 20 May

What’s new on Sky TV and Now TV’s Sports Membership

Streaming live – Formula 1

With Sky and Now’s Sports membership you can watch all of the latest F1 action, with plenty of races available to stream live. This month, catch the Miami Grand Prix in early May, with the Spanish Grand Prix later in the month followed by the Monaco Grand Prix on the 29th.

Premier League

Stream all the latest Premier League matches live on Sky Sports and Now. Watch Liverpool and Spurs square off on 7 May, plus Manchester City vs Newcastle (8 May) and Spurs vs Arsenal (12 May). See our streaming guide for more information and fixtures.

