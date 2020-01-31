What's new on Sky and Now in May 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

This May is going to be a big one on Sky and Now TV, with a treasure trove of TV, movies and sports landing on both platforms – not to mention a whopping three bank holidays for you to put your feet up and spend watching it all. To save you all the time and effort it takes to browse listings and debate what to watch, we’ve rounded up the best series, films and fixtures debuting this month.

Sky and Now TV’s May line-up is nicely varied with something to watch for everyone, including a new season of Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air, Watergate comedy White House Plumbers and old-fashioned rom-com fun in the form of Ticket to Paradise. And for the kids: the adventures of the all-singing reptile Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Sports fans have a similarly wide range of options to tune into, with the Premier League, Monaco Grand Prix, PGA Championship and Women’s Super League all seeing action this month.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout May, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now’s Entertainment Membership

Bel-Air Season 2 – 5 May



A contemporary take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, this dramatic reimagining once again follows 16-year old Will Smith as he relocates from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air, a wealthy area of California. Season one followed Will as he struggled to fit in at the snooty Bel-Air academy, slowly bonded with his Uncle Phil and Cousin Carlton and dealt with the reappearance of his absent father, Lou. The second season sees Will struggle to manage his new life and its responsibilities alongside the loose ends of his past.

Bel-Air is created by Morgan Cooper, who got the green light to develop the series after he uploaded a short film of the same name to YouTube, which served as a mock trailer for a dramatic update to The Fresh Prince. After Will Smith himself saw and enjoyed the short, he decided to executive produce a full series based on it. Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks as Will, Cassandra Freeman (Inside Man) as Vivian, Adrian Holmes (19-2) as Philip, Jimmy Akingbola (Holby City, Ted Lasso) as Thompson and Olly Sholotan as Carlton.

White House Plumbers – 30 May



Based on the 2007 nonfiction book Integrity, White House Plumbers is a satirical dramatisation of the efforts by hapless political operatives E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy to get President Richard Nixon re-elected. Beginning with their recruitment by the White House after stints in the FBI and CIA, the miniseries follows their rise to prominence, which ultimately sees them land at the centre of the Watergate scandal.

White House Plumbers is created by Veep writers Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, and directed by David Mandel, who served as an executive producer on Veep, as well as hit sitcoms Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld. The miniseries stars Woody Harrelson (Zombieland), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Domhnall Gleeson (The Revenant), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men), among others.

Also streaming on Sky TV and Now’s entertainment membership:

The Last King of the Cross – 18 May

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema Membership

Ticket To Paradise – 5 May



Ticket to Paradise follows David and Georgia Cotton: a divorced couple of 20 years who deeply resent each other and regret ever getting married. When their daughter Lily becomes engaged to a Balinese seaweed farmer named Gede and decides to put aside her legal studies to live in Bali, both David and Georgia fly out to Bali for the wedding. While they outwardly give their blessing to Lily and Gede, David and Georgia secretly plan to put aside their differences and team up to put a stop to the wedding – potentially rekindling their feelings for each other in the process.

Ticket to Paradise is helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker, with leads George Clooney and Julia Roberts reuniting for their fifth feature together (following a string of successful team-ups in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and Money Monster). The film also stars Kaitlyn Devers (Booksmart), Billie Lourd (Scream Queens) and Lucas Bravo (Emily in Paris).

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile – 26 May



A feature film adaptation of the children’s book of the same name, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is a musical-comedy, following the Primm family – parents Joseph, Katie and their son Josh – as they move to New York City. Struggling to adapt to a new city and school, Josh makes his first new friend in New York when he discovers Lyle, an anthropomorphic, singing crocodile, living in the attic of his new house. However, things become complicated when Lyle’s former owner, the magician Hector P. Valenti, returns to try and use Lyle’s talents to attract fame and glory for himself.

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is directed by duo Will Speck and Josh Gordon, who are best known for their hit comedies Office Christmas Party and Blades of Glory. The film stars Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men), Constance Wu (Hustlers), Scoot McNairy (Argo) and Brett Gelman (Fleabag), with pop star Shawn Mendes providing the voice of Lyle .

Also streaming Sky Cinema and Now's Cinema Membership

Dead Shot – 12 May

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership

The Premier League – Stream live throughout May



Following a 4-1 defeat to Man City, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have seen their title hopes fade significantly, while Pep Guardiola’s team seem to be in unstoppable form, with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne looking poised to lead their squad to an historic treble. Elsewhere, Evertron and Leicester look to claw their way out of the drop zone, while Spurs, Liverpool and a newly in-form Aston Villa seek to battle their way into contention for a spot in Europe.

There are a wealth of fixtures airing on Sky Sports and Now TV this month, with some of the most anticipated clashes being a relegation scrap between Leicester and Everton; the London derby, where tenuous league leaders Arsenal take on a beleaguered Chelsea; and Manchester City’s title-deciding face-offs against West Ham United, Leeds and Brighton.

Formula 1 – Stream live throughout May



While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen currently looks uncatchable, a busy May schedule may open up opportunities for the trailing pack to make up some ground, with Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton all setting their sights on the top spot as the F1 season draws closer to its finishing line.

F1 fans can look forward to a trio of exciting races this month, with the Miami Grand Prix, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and the famed Monaco Grand Prix all available to watch live throughout May. The race in Miami will take place from 5 to 7 May, the Emilia Romagna between 19 and 21 May, and the Monaco GP closing things from 26 to 28 May.

Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership:

Women’s Super League – Stream live throughout May

PGA Championship – Stream live throughout May

