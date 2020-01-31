What’s new on Sky and Now in November 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

Halloween is over, Christmas is still a ways away, and the clocks going back means our evenings have become unnaturally dark. No, November isn’t the cheeriest time of year, is it? However, that doesn’t mean we need to give in to the gloom. All it takes to make a wintry evening cosy is a mug of something steamy, a good blanket and some top-drawer entertainment. Forget about trawling listings and endlessly scrolling on streaming services – we’ve whittled things down and picked out the best new content on Sky and Now available this month.

November sees new comedy from satirical heavyweights Armando Iannucci and Mike White headed our way, as spacefaring send-up Avenue 5 and hotel-set series The White Lotus both launch their sophomore seasons this month. If you lean more towards action and drama, Sky and Now have served up a bumper crop of high-octane cinema in the form of viking revenge thriller The Northman, LA heist movie Ambulance and viral superhero sensation Morbius.

Pssst… if movies and TV aren’t really your thing, there’s also live football, cricket and F1 aplenty on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout November, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now Entertainment

Avenue 5 S2 – Streaming in November



A science fiction comedy originally produced for HBO, Avenue 5 follows the crew and passengers of the eponymous interplanetary cruise ship. A malfunction early in season one saw the space-cruise’s original eight-week journey extended to three years, as the ship was sent massively off-course. One disaster, mishap and hilarious happenstance after another occurred throughout the first season, building up to a series of hilarious bombshells in the finale. Season two promises more darkly humorous escapades, as Avenue 5 continues its rocky journey back to Earth.

Expect genuine bite as well as laughs from Avenue 5, as the show is helmed by Iarmando Iannucci, the legendary satirist behind hits like I’m Alan Partridge, The Thick of It, Veep and The Death of Stalin. The galactic comedy’s cast includes a host funny people, such as Hugh Laurie (House, Black Adder), Josh Gad (Frozen, Pixels), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Office), Rebecca Front (Big Train, Humans) and Suzy Nakamura (The West Wing, Modern Family).

The White Lotus - 31 October



A breakout hit from last year, the first season of The White Lotus was an uproarious satire, following various groups of privileged holiday goers staying at the eponymous hotel chain in Hawaii. The guests' narcissistic behaviour, mistreatment of the staff and islanders, and general hubris led to upset, destruction and ultimately death as the pitch-black comedy ramped up episode by episode. In advance of the second season, producers announced the show would be following an anthology format, with the follow-up series set at another branch of the hotel chain: The White Lotus Sicily.

The second season will also feature a brand new cast of characters, bar Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde, American Pie), who returns from series one. New stars include F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus, Homeland), Tom Hollander (Gosford Park, Pride & Prejudice), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos, Goodfellas), and more. The seven episode series is written and directed by School of Rock and Enlightened writer Mike White and will be available to stream starting on Halloween, with new episodes airing weekly throughout November.

Also streaming on Sky and Now’s Entertainment membership:

Italia 90 – 13 November

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now Cinema

The Northman – 25 November



Based on the Scandinavian legend of Amleth, an original inspiration for Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Northman is a violent, sombre and darkly stylish revenge thriller. The movie follows Prince Amleth as he seeks to repay the betrayal meted out against his father, entering down a bloody path that sees him do battle across Europe, become enslaved and meet the beautiful and mysterious Olga of the Birch Forest.

The Northman is the first big-budget outing for breakout horror director Robert Eggers, whose previous historical films, The VVitch and The Lighthouse, earned the filmmaker kudos for their detail and accuracy, thoughtful shot compositions and well-directed performances. The Northman has received similar praise, with the addition of violent action scenes said to have expanded Egger’s repertoire. The Northman boasts an all-star cast, which includes Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood, Big Little Lies), Nicole Kidman, Anya-Taylor Joy (Thoroughbreds, Last Night in Soho), Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Icelandic singer Björk.

Ambulance – 11 November



Former Marine and Afghanistan War veteran Will Sharp finds himself drowning in debt. The scope of his wife’s medical bills mount, until the pressure leaves him no choice but to reach out to his criminal brother Danny. Will soon finds himself drawn back into the life he thought he’d left behind, as a fraternal heist gone wrong leaves the brothers subject to a manhunt, and with the added complication of hostages to consider.

Directed by Michael Bay, Ambulance is a slightly lower budget, more restrained affair – at least compared with the director’s usual work. Full of jaw-dropping drone photography, thrilling set pieces and surprisingly even-handed humour, the film harkens back to the filmmaker’s pre-Transformers fare. Ambulance’s cast is led by Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler, Brokeback Mountain), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Trial of the Chicago 7, The Matrix Resurrections) and Eiza González (Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel).

Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema membership:

Morbius – 4 November

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now Sports

The Premier League – Streaming live throughout October



November is your last chance to get your league football fix before international fixtures take over for the winter World Cup. In advance of the selected players heading off to Qatar, you’ll be able to catch a heated top six clash between Liverpool and Tottenham, see rising stars Newcastle in action against Southampton and Chelsea, and find out where Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United will settle before the break as they take on Fulham in the final pre-Christmas Premier League tie.

Read our full-length Premier League streaming guide

Formula 1 – Stream live throughout October



While it may not prove to be an electric end to the season as in previous years, all eyes will nevertheless be on the Brazilian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, with many final scores and standings still to be settled. In terms of the Driver’s Championship, Belgian-Dutch racer Max Verstappen seems destined for a second straight title, standing head and shoulders above top five rivals Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez. Closer to home, beloved British driver Lewis Hamilton is fervently hoping he can bag his first win of the term, after picking up a podium finish in the US Grand Prix back in October.

Read our full length F1 streaming guide

Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports Membership:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – Streaming live in November

Women's Super League – Streaming live in November

