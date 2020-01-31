What’s new on Sky and Now in November 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month
Here’s our guide to the films, TV series and sports coming to Sky and Now in November
It’s cold, wet and windy. Halloween is over and Christmas is still a ways away. This month, there’s nothing for it but to hunker down with a cuppa and catch up on some of the best shows, movies and sports. Thankfully, Sky and Now have added a brilliant bevy of new TV, film and fixtures to their broadcast and streaming lineups this November. To help you avoid endless scrolling and debate over what to watch, we’ve sorted through all the new content coming to the services this month, whittling it down to the best of the best.
In terms of TV, this November’s top viewing includes a fresh helping of slick sci-fi in the form of The Lazarus Project, true-crime documentary The Murder of Lyn Dawson and Lockerbie, an examination of the 1988 Pan Am bombing over Scotland. Film fans can look forward to Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which sees mega-hunk Channing Tatum star across from seductress Salma Hayek, as well action-comedy send-ups Violent Night and Renfield. More into your sports? Between the ICC Cricket World Cup, Barclay’s Women’s Super League and the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, you’ll have plenty of competitive action to enjoy.
For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout November, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.
What’s new on Sky and Now’s Entertainment Membership
The Lazarus Project S2 – 15 November
The first series of the The Lazarus Project followed app-developed George. After experiencing multiple apocalyptic events, George continually found himself reawakening on July 1, months previously, with his memories otherwise intact. Following a number of time jumps, George was eventually recruited into The Lazarus Project, a secret multi-national agency tasked with stopping world-ending events via espionage, force and timeline manipulation. After a well-reviewed first series, this second instalment of The Lazarus Project promises to showcase more world-saving heroics, time-bending conundrums and a whole host of new characters.
The Lazarus Project is created and written by Joe Barton, who came to prominence after creating Tokyo and London-set Yakuza crime-drama Giri/Haji. The show stars Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Anjli Mohindra (Dark Heart), Rudi Dharmalingam (Wakefield), Charly Clive (Pure), Caroline Quentin (Blue Murder), Tom Burke (Mank) and Brian Gleeson (Love/Hate).
The Murder of Lyn Dawson – 29 November
In January 1982, Australian woman Lynette Dawson, mother of two and wife to rugby league footballer Chris Dawson, went missing. Soon after, Dawson moved the couple’s teenage babysitter into the family home. Initially, police took at face value Dawson’s explanation that his wife had abandoned her family, citing marital troubles and arguments over credit card spending. However, those closest to Lyn have long-argued that she would never have abandoned her children and that Chris Dawson was responsible for her disappearance and murder.
Utilising a mixture of archival footage, recreations, news sources and interviews, this four-part documentary digs deep into the events of January 1982, as well as the subsequent investigations and revelations, attempting to lay bare what happened that day. The series features input from case detective Damien Loone, reporter Hedley Thomas and Lyn’s own daughter, Shanelle Dawson.
What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema Membership
Magic Mike’s Last Dance – 3 November
After having lost his furniture business during the COVID-19 pandemic, former stripper Mike Lane finds himself stuck in Miami working as a bartender for a catering company. During a private event, Mike catches the attention of businesswoman Maxandra Mendoza. Aware of his former prowess, Mendoza offers Mike $60,000 to come with her to England and work on her stage show. Vowing never to dance again himself, and distrustful of Mendoza despite their passionate connection, Mike decides to take the money and try to capture one last moment of magic for himself.
Steven Soderbergh returns to direct this third and final instalment of the trilogy, having directed the original Magic Mike film in 2012. Soderbergh is best known for helming hits like the Ocean’s trilogy, Logan Lucky, Contagion and Erin Brockovich, as well as more experimental, smaller-budget films including Kimi, High Flying Bird and Sex, Lies & Videotape. Magic Mike’s Last Dance stars Channing Tatum (21 Jump Street) and Salma Hayek (From Dusk till Dawn).
Violent Night – 24 November
For anyone looking for something Christmas-themed, but a little bit different to the usual fare, Violent Night should be right up your alley. The film follows the Lightstone family, estranged parents Jason and Linda and their daughter Trudy, as they head to Trudy’s grandmother’s mansion for a Christmas gathering. On Christmas Eve, the family is taken hostage by armed mercenaries seeking the money in the mansion’s vault. When all hope seems lost, Santa Claus arrives on the scene, and, after becoming stranded, decides to help the Lightstone’s by killing the mercenaries, one by one.
Violent Night is directed by Tommy Wirkola, whose previous work includes Dead Snow, a horror-comedy film featuring Nazi zombies, and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, a darkly comedic take on the original fairytale. The film stars David Harbour (Stranger Things), John Leguizamo (John Wick), Alex Hassell (His Dark Materials), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War) and Beverly D’Angelo (American History X).
What’s new on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports membership
Women’s Super League – Stream live throughout November
Having kicked off at the beginning of October, the Women’s Super League is now well underway. Things are currently tight at the top of the table, with Man City and reigning champions Chelsea level on 10 points and Spurs trailing the leaders by just a point. Outside of the usual suspects, Tottenham seem to be one of the teams to watch this season, with Scotland forward Martha Thomas topping the league scoring table out the gate, having converted six times in four games for the Lilywhites.
If you’re looking to get in on the action, you can catch five WSL matches live on Now and Sky Sports this month: Aston Villa’s game against Chelsea, Brighton’s clash with Man United, Arsenal’s ties with Brighton and Leicester City and, finally, the always-much-anticipated Manchester derby.
Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix – Stream live on 26 November
It’s a bumper month on Sky Sports for F1 fans, with three sets of races available for your viewing pleasure, including the Brazilian Grand Prix, the newly-created Las Vegas Grand Prix and the final race of the year, the grand finale in Abu Dhabi.
While there’s no stopping Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who sits in first place on more than double the points of his closest rival, there is still room for some upsets further down the table. After taking the runner-up spot in Mexico, Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton will aim to take second place overall, with the British driver just 20 points behind current second-place holder, Sergio Perez. In terms of team standing, third-placed Ferrari will look to edge out Mercedes, with drivers Carlo Sainz and Charles Leclerc’s team trailing by just 22 points.
