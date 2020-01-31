What’s new on Sky and Now in October 2022: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

October is here, and as we journey into the heart of autumn things have finally gotten properly dark and chilly, which means no more excuses need to be made to curl up with a blanket and a mug of something steamy to watch some quality new TV and movies. We’ve saved you the effort of googling new releases and trawling through streaming services by selecting some of the best new content available on Sky and NOW this month.

From sophomore seasons of red-hot hits like Gangs of London and The White Lotus, to cheery comedies for both kids and adults, including Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City, there’s something for just about everyone debuting on Sky and Now this month. And if sport’s more your thing, don’t miss out on The Premier League and F1.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout October, from unmissable TV shows and movies to live sports, read on.

What’s new on Sky and Now Entertainment

Gangs of London S2 – 20 October



Launching back in 2020, the first season of Gangs of London was a critical smash, raking in a wealth of praise for its gritty mafia plotlines and top tier performances. The show was also a hit with audiences, with its debut being one of the most successful ever for a Sky Atlantic drama.

The first series followed the fallout following the assassination of gang leader Finn Wallace, whose death created a power vacuum drawing various powerful, international gangs into conflict, and left his son, Sean, fighting to maintain his father’s legacy. The second season sees the city of London changed, with old families driven into hiding, and new blood rising to seize their portion of London’s criminal wealth. Gangs of London is created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, known for their work on Indonesian action series The Raid, and stars a large ensemble cast that includes Joe Cole (A Prayer Before Dawn, Black Mirror), Sope Dirisu (His House, Mothering Sunday), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Suits) and Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials, Game of Thrones).

The White Lotus - 31 October



Another recent breakout hit, the first season of The White Lotus was an uproarious satire, following various groups of privileged holiday goers staying at the eponymous hotel chain in Hawaii. The guests' narcissistic behaviour, mistreatment of the staff and islanders, and general hubris led to upset, destruction and ultimately death as the pitch-black comedy ramped up episode by episode.

In advance of the second season, producers announced the show would be following an anthology format, with the follow-up series set at another branch of the hotel chain, The White Lotus Sicily. The second season will also feature a brand new cast of characters, bar Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde, American Pie), who returns from series one. New stars include F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus, Homeland), Tom Hollander (Gosford Park, Pride & Prejudice), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos, Goodfellas), Theo James (The Time Traveller’s Wife), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Rec, Ingrid Goes West), Haley Lu Richardson (The Edge of Seventeen, Split) and Will Sharpe (Flowers). The seven episode series is written and directed by School of Rock and Enlightened writer Mike White and will be available to stream from the end of October.

What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now Cinema

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 – October



After the brief but riotous controversy that was Ugly Sonic, the video-game based Sonic the Hedgehog movies managed to bounce back and please critics and audiences alike with a one-two of family friendly hits, the second of which is now available on streaming.

The sequel ups the ante, adding classic characters Tails and Knuckles the Echidna to the mix, as Sonic once again battles Doctor Robotnik for control of the all-powerful chaos emeralds. The film’s live action cast includes James Marsden (Westworld, Dead to Me), Jim Carrey (The Truman Show, Yes Man), and Tika Sumpter (Southside with You, Mixed-ish), with voice talent for the main trio of animated animals being provided by Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec, The Afterparty), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Digimon, Danny Phantom) and Idris Elba (The Wire, Luther).

The Lost City – October



don’t make them quite as often as they used to, which is why seeing The Lost City wend its way into theatres back in March brought a smile to our faces. Available on streaming this month, The Lost City follows romance-adventure novelist Dr. Loretta Sage and her book cover model Dash McMahon, as they embark on a tour to promote Loretta’s latest work. Things on the tour quickly take a turn for the worst, as Loretta is kidnapped by eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfaix, who is convinced that Loretta’s books hold the secret to finding a priceless artefact. With Loretta in peril, Dash must assume the action hero role he has only stood and modelled for, with hilarious consequences.

The Lost City stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, alongside Danielle Radclifffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, The Idol), Bowen Yang (Fire Island) and Brad Pitt.

What’s new on Sky Sports and Now Sports

The Premier League – Streaming live throughout October



The Premier League continues to heat up this season, with Arsenal topping the league and playing impressive football under a Mikel Arteta who seems to have finally found his rhythm. However, with the record breaking and frankly astonishing goal-scoring pace of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, it’s hard to imagine City staying out of the top spot for much longer.

Important top six clashes available to stream on Sky Sports and Now throughout October include: the Manchester Derby, Arsenal vs Liverpool, and Chelsea vs Man United. But in one of the most anticipated clashes of the season, a beleaguered but determined Liverpool look to stop the unstoppable Manchester City in their tracks.

Formula 1 – Stream live throughout October



The end of the F1 season is quickly approaching, which leaves a packed October schedule of four races in five weeks set to determine who will take the top spot this year. Tightly contested races in Singapore, Japan, the US and Mexico will be available to stream on Sky Sports and Now across October, with fans eager to see if anyone can catch Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who currently leads the standings by over one-hundred points.

