What’s new on Sky and Now in September 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month
Here’s our guide to the films, TV series and sports coming to Sky and Now in Septemeber
While it may be a dour time of year, with back-to-school advertising everywhere and dark evenings just around the corner, you’ll still have plenty of entertainment to keep you occupied and cheerful this September (if you’re a Sky or Now subscriber, that is). To help you avoid endless scrolling and debate over what to watch, we’ve sorted through all the new content coming to the services this month, whittling it down to the best of the best.
In terms of TV entertainment, the top prospects this month are The Lovers, a serving of classic rom-com fare, and Brassic, with the Northern England-set comedy returning for its fifth season. Film fans are in for a treat this September as well, with a variety of interesting movies hitting the services this month. New releases for September include Oscar-nominated drama Tár, self-referential spookfest Scream VI and Adam Driver-led sci-fi actioner 65. Finally, sports fans can tune into golf’s The Ryder Cup, a new NFL season and a cricketing face-off between England and New Zealand.
For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout September, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.
READ NEXT: How to watch the Premier League online
What’s new on Sky and Now’s Entertainment Membership
Brassic S5 – 28 September
One of the most widely celebrated British comedies of recent years, Brassic returns for a fifth season this September. After years of running petty scams, dodging the law and generally causing havoc throughout the fictional Northern English town of Hawley, it’s all starting to catch up to Vinnie O’Neill. His best friend Dylan is missing, his bipolar disorder is increasingly hard to manage and the fearsome McDonagh Brothers have got it out for him and his friends. The solution to all this? More petty scams, a bit of amateur investigating and more havoc-causing than ever.
Brassic is created by Joe Gilgun, best known for his portrayal of Woody in Shane Meadows’ film This is England and its follow-up series, and Danny Brocklehurst, who has written for various British TV series including Shameless, Clocking Off and The Stranger. The series stars Gilgun in the lead role, alongside Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street), Aaron Hefferman (Love/Hate), Dominic West (The Wire), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent) and a large ensemble supporting cast.
The Lovers – 7 September
Set in Belfast, The Lovers follows Janet, a foul-mouthed supermarket worker, and Seamus, a high-flying political television broadcaster with a seemingly perfect London life, as well as a celebrity girlfriend. After a chance encounter, the mismatched pair soon find themselves embroiled in a passionate affair. As their feelings deepen, and their relationship threatens to upset the balance of both their lives, Janet and Seamus will have to decide for themselves: how much does love matter in life?
The Lovers is created by award-winning Northern Irish playwright David Ireland, best known for his plays Cyprus Avenue and Ulster American. The series stars Johnny Flynn (Lovesick), Roisin Gallagher (The Dry), Alice Eve (Star Trek: Into Darkness) and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones).
Also streaming on Sky TV and Now’s Entertainment membership:
- Sex: A Bonkers History – 18 September
What’s new on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema Membership
Scream VI – 8 September
A direct sequel to 2022’s Scream reboot, Scream VI follows the four survivors of the Woodsboro legacy killings, who have since moved to New York in an attempt to start over. Sam Carpenter, prime target of the previous murders, remains determined to watch over her sister Tara, unable to down her guard after having been targeted by Ghostface. When the killings start again and artefacts from previous Ghostface killers are found at the scene, Sam, Tara and the other survivors must band together once more, unsure of who they can trust in their new surroundings.
Like the fifth instalment in the franchise, Scream VI is helmed by directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who took up the mantle of the franchise from original creator Wes Craven. The duo are best known for their breakout horror hit, Ready or Not. Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets), Mason Gooding (Love, Victor), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible), Dermot Mulroney (Shameless), Courteney Cox (Friends), Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Hayden Panettiere (Heroes).
Tár – 1 September
Conductor Lydia Tár is at the height of her career, having led countless major orchestras, won Oscars, Tonys and more, and become a household name for her various endeavours. As she prepares for the launch of her new book and a landmark live performance of Mahler’s Fifth Symphony, Tár’s life begins to unravel. Over a few weeks, years of carefully constructed lies, abuses of power and mistreatments of those beneath her come to light. Haunted by the ghosts of her past, hounded by the panopticon of social media and abandoned by those close to her, Lydia Tár will come face to face with who she really is.
Tár is written and directed by Todd Field, whose previous works include In The Bedroom and Little Children. The film stars Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss (Phoenix), Noémie Berlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover (Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade), Allan Corduner (Topsy-Turvy) and Mark Strong (RocknRolla).
Also streaming on Sky Cinema and Now’s Cinema membership
- 65 – 29 September
What’s new on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports membership
The Ryder Cup – Stream from 29 September
The Ryder Cup returns to Europe for its 44th incarnation, being held in Italy for the first time. Taking place at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome, the three-day tournament will once again see 24 of the best golfers from Europe and the US go head-to-head in exciting, match-play fashion.The US will go into the tournament as reigning champions, after their 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin back in 2021.
Luke Donald captains the Europeans, with confirmed players including Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Tyrell Hatton. The US team, led by Zach Johnson, will feature Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Patrick Cantlay, among others. While it’s all still to play for, bookmakers predict a definitive US victory, which would mark the first American Ryder Cup win on European soil since 1993.
The NFL – Stream from 7 September
A new NFL season kicks off on Sky and Now this September, with nearly a dozen games shown live throughout the month. Current Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, will play the opening game, beginning their title defence with a game against the Detroit Lions. Captain Patrick Mahones will look to lead his side to victory and hit the ground running, while the Lions will seek to live up to their dark horse reputation, having been touted as this year’s outsider pick.
Elsewhere, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings square up to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots.
Also streaming on Sky Sports and Now’s Sports membership:
- England vs New Zealand One Day International Series – Stream live from 8 September