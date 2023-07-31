What’s new on Sky and Now in September 2023: New films, TV shows and sports to keep you occupied throughout the month

While it may be a dour time of year, with back-to-school advertising everywhere and dark evenings just around the corner, you’ll still have plenty of entertainment to keep you occupied and cheerful this September (if you’re a Sky or Now subscriber, that is). To help you avoid endless scrolling and debate over what to watch, we’ve sorted through all the new content coming to the services this month, whittling it down to the best of the best.

In terms of TV entertainment, the top prospects this month are The Lovers, a serving of classic rom-com fare, and Brassic, with the Northern England-set comedy returning for its fifth season. Film fans are in for a treat this September as well, with a variety of interesting movies hitting the services this month. New releases for September include Oscar-nominated drama Tár, self-referential spookfest Scream VI and Adam Driver-led sci-fi actioner 65. Finally, sports fans can tune into golf’s The Ryder Cup, a new NFL season and a cricketing face-off between England and New Zealand.

For our full roundup of what’s new on Sky and Now throughout September, from unmissable movies to top new series and live sports, read on.

