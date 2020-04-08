What’s new on Disney Plus in April 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month
Advertisement
Brand new films and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus this month, plus new nature documentaries for Earth Day
Spring is here, even though at times it might not feel like it. However, come rain or shine (or wind and snow), there’s plenty of new content available to stream on Disney Plus throughout April.
22 April marks Earth Day, and there will be lots of exciting new nature programmes coming to National Geographic on Disney Plus throughout the month, such as Explorer: The Last Tepui and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return. You can also catch The Kardashians, a brand new reality series following Kim and co., as well as a new comedy-drama, Single Drunk Female, and the second season of Dollface. For film lovers, new movies streaming on Disney Plus this April include Better Nate Than Ever and The Reason I Jump.
Disney Plus costs £7.99/mth with the alternative of paying £80 for a whole year, saving you 15%. With a subscription to Disney Plus, you get access to a vast selection of classics in addition to the franchises owned by Disney, such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.
With that said, read on for our full roundup of TV shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this month.
What's new on Disney Plus in April 2022:
The Reason I Jump - 1 April
Based on the bestselling biography written by Naoki Higashida, a teenage boy living with nonverbal autism, this documentary follows the lives of five nonverbal autistic people and, through visuals, audio and storytelling, explores their unique experiences and worlds.
Better Nate Than Ever - 1 April
Nate wants to be a star on Broadway, and he wants it now, but he struggles to land a role even in his school play. However, together with his friend Libby, Nate gives it his all as he runs away from home to audition for a role in a Broadway musical production of Lilo and Stitch. When he runs into his estranged aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow), both of their lives change as they attempt to achieve their lifelong dreams.
Single Drunk Female - 6 April
Following a public breakdown resulting from her alcoholism, Samantha Fink loses her job and is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother in order to sober up. She attends Alcoholics Anonymous and starts work at a grocery store, where her troubling past comes to haunt her and threatens her sobriety. When she also finds out that her best friend is marrying her ex, Samantha realises the only way to get better is to learn to deal with life again, one step at a time. Based on director Simone Finch’s own path to sobriety, Single Drunk Female is available to stream on Disney Plus from 6 April.
What’s new on Disney Plus in April 2022: Earth Day on National Geographic
Nature fans have got lots to look forward to this month. With Earth Day falling on 22 April, there are plenty of National Geographic documentaries and series available to stream on Disney Plus.
Wild Australia - 6 April
From the cassowary to the koala, Australia is home to many fascinating animals. This four-part series follows some of the continent’s most iconic creatures, taking a deep dive into their often mysterious nature and environment. Wild Australia is available to stream on Disney Plus from 6 April.
Explorer: The Last Tepui - 22 April
From 22 April, you can stream the premiere of this exciting Earth Day special. Explorer: The Last Tepui follows a team of climbers, including Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and Mark Synnott, on a mission through the thick of the Amazon jungle in an attempt to scale a 1,000 foot cliff. With them is Dr. Bruce Means, a biologist on a mission of his own: to search the cliff for previously undiscovered animal species.
Also streaming for Earth Day:
- National Geographic: Earth Moods – Now streaming
- Wild Hawaii – 20 April
- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – 22 April
- Disneynature’s Polar Bear – 22 April
Also new on Disney Plus in April 2022:
1 April
- Walk the Prank S1
- Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
- Amélie
- David Brent: Life on the Road
- The Sweeney
- Welcome to the Punch
- Operation Orangutan
- Wild Portugal
6 April
- Life Bites S1-7
- Disney Junior Music Lullabies
- Africa’s Deadliest S5-6
- Lion Kingdom S1
- Platiki: 12000 Bottle Boat S1
- Terapia Alternativa
- NCIS S1-18
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Harrow S3
8 April
- Sex Appeal
- A Monster Calls
- Another Year
- Miss You Already
- Suite Francaise
- Like Mike
- I, Robot
- Headhunters
- Wild Ways of the Vikings
13 April
- BabyTV: Giggle Wiggle, Ahoy Pirates, Rocco, Stitches, Dino & The Egg, Toto’s Kindergarten
- Parched S1
- Superstructures Engineering Marvels S1
- Air Crash Investigations S20
- Ice Age: Scrat Tales S1
- The Ignorant Angels S1
- Antidisturbios S1
- The Missing S1-2
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- The Mick S1-2
14 April
- Kardashians S1
15 April
- Drain Alcatraz
- Drain the Bermuda Triangle
- The Three Musketeers
- The Young Victoria
- Speed
- Speed 2
- Le Mans ‘66
18 April
- The Queen Family Singalong
- Superstar S1
20 April
- Club Mickey Mouse S4
- Space Chickens in Space S1
- Space Chickens in Space Shorts S1
- Roll it Back Shorts S1
- Hacking the System S1
- Wild Russia S1
- Wild Central America S1
- Trust Me S1-2
- Mrs. America S1
21 April
- Captive Audience
22 April
- Bear Witness
- Okavango: River of Dreams
- Wild Lapland
- America’s Greatest Animals
- Mr Popper’s Penguins
27 April
- Sketchbook S1
- Mere et Fille S1-2
- Mounirs Marokko: Een Smakelijk Avontuur S1
- Wild Colombia S1
- India’s Lost Worlds S1
- Port Protection Alaska S2
- Wicked Tuna: North vs South S7
- Extreme Rescues S1
- Dollface S2
- The Passage S1
29 April
- Mere et Fille: California Dream
- Back to the Titanic
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- Beneath the Planet of the Apes
- Escape from the Planet of the Apes
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes
- Battle for the Planet of the Apes