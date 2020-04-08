What’s new on Disney Plus in April 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month

Spring is here, even though at times it might not feel like it. However, come rain or shine (or wind and snow), there’s plenty of new content available to stream on Disney Plus throughout April.

22 April marks Earth Day, and there will be lots of exciting new nature programmes coming to National Geographic on Disney Plus throughout the month, such as Explorer: The Last Tepui and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return. You can also catch The Kardashians, a brand new reality series following Kim and co., as well as a new comedy-drama, Single Drunk Female, and the second season of Dollface. For film lovers, new movies streaming on Disney Plus this April include Better Nate Than Ever and The Reason I Jump.

Disney Plus costs £7.99/mth with the alternative of paying £80 for a whole year, saving you 15%. With a subscription to Disney Plus, you get access to a vast selection of classics in addition to the franchises owned by Disney, such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

With that said, read on for our full roundup of TV shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this month.

Subscribe to Disney Plus

What's new on Disney Plus in April 2022:

The Reason I Jump - 1 April

Based on the bestselling biography written by Naoki Higashida, a teenage boy living with nonverbal autism, this documentary follows the lives of five nonverbal autistic people and, through visuals, audio and storytelling, explores their unique experiences and worlds.

Better Nate Than Ever - 1 April

Nate wants to be a star on Broadway, and he wants it now, but he struggles to land a role even in his school play. However, together with his friend Libby, Nate gives it his all as he runs away from home to audition for a role in a Broadway musical production of Lilo and Stitch. When he runs into his estranged aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow), both of their lives change as they attempt to achieve their lifelong dreams.

Single Drunk Female - 6 April

Following a public breakdown resulting from her alcoholism, Samantha Fink loses her job and is forced to move back home with her overbearing mother in order to sober up. She attends Alcoholics Anonymous and starts work at a grocery store, where her troubling past comes to haunt her and threatens her sobriety. When she also finds out that her best friend is marrying her ex, Samantha realises the only way to get better is to learn to deal with life again, one step at a time. Based on director Simone Finch’s own path to sobriety, Single Drunk Female is available to stream on Disney Plus from 6 April.

Subscribe to Disney Plus

What’s new on Disney Plus in April 2022: Earth Day on National Geographic

Nature fans have got lots to look forward to this month. With Earth Day falling on 22 April, there are plenty of National Geographic documentaries and series available to stream on Disney Plus.

Wild Australia - 6 April

From the cassowary to the koala, Australia is home to many fascinating animals. This four-part series follows some of the continent’s most iconic creatures, taking a deep dive into their often mysterious nature and environment. Wild Australia is available to stream on Disney Plus from 6 April.

Explorer: The Last Tepui - 22 April

From 22 April, you can stream the premiere of this exciting Earth Day special. Explorer: The Last Tepui follows a team of climbers, including Alex Honnold (Free Solo) and Mark Synnott, on a mission through the thick of the Amazon jungle in an attempt to scale a 1,000 foot cliff. With them is Dr. Bruce Means, a biologist on a mission of his own: to search the cliff for previously undiscovered animal species.

Also streaming for Earth Day:

National Geographic: Earth Moods – Now streaming

Wild Hawaii – 20 April

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – 22 April

Disneynature’s Polar Bear – 22 April

Also new on Disney Plus in April 2022:

1 April

Walk the Prank S1

Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

Amélie

David Brent: Life on the Road

The Sweeney

Welcome to the Punch

Operation Orangutan

Wild Portugal

6 April

Life Bites S1-7

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Africa’s Deadliest S5-6

Lion Kingdom S1

Platiki: 12000 Bottle Boat S1

Terapia Alternativa

NCIS S1-18

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Harrow S3

8 April

Sex Appeal

A Monster Calls

Another Year

Miss You Already

Suite Francaise

Like Mike

I, Robot

Headhunters

Wild Ways of the Vikings

13 April

BabyTV: Giggle Wiggle, Ahoy Pirates, Rocco, Stitches, Dino & The Egg, Toto’s Kindergarten

Parched S1

Superstructures Engineering Marvels S1

Air Crash Investigations S20

Ice Age: Scrat Tales S1

The Ignorant Angels S1

Antidisturbios S1

The Missing S1-2

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

The Mick S1-2

14 April

Kardashians S1

15 April

Drain Alcatraz

Drain the Bermuda Triangle

The Three Musketeers

The Young Victoria

Speed

Speed 2

Le Mans ‘66

18 April

The Queen Family Singalong

Superstar S1

20 April

Club Mickey Mouse S4

Space Chickens in Space S1

Space Chickens in Space Shorts S1

Roll it Back Shorts S1

Hacking the System S1

Wild Russia S1

Wild Central America S1

Trust Me S1-2

Mrs. America S1

21 April

Captive Audience

22 April

Bear Witness

Okavango: River of Dreams

Wild Lapland

America’s Greatest Animals

Mr Popper’s Penguins

27 April

Sketchbook S1

Mere et Fille S1-2

Mounirs Marokko: Een Smakelijk Avontuur S1

Wild Colombia S1

India’s Lost Worlds S1

Port Protection Alaska S2

Wicked Tuna: North vs South S7

Extreme Rescues S1

Dollface S2

The Passage S1

29 April

Mere et Fille: California Dream

Back to the Titanic

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Beneath the Planet of the Apes

Escape from the Planet of the Apes

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes

Battle for the Planet of the Apes

Subscribe to Disney Plus