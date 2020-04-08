What's new on Disney Plus in April 2023: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows available to stream this month

While there’s a host of great movies, TV series and documentaries arriving on Disney Plus this April, the most exciting new addition for Disney fans will undoubtedly be Peter Pan & Wendy: a live action remake reimagining the classic J.M. Barrie tale for a new generation. Other notable debuts include Tiny Beautiful Things, an adaptation of the best-selling collection of essays by Cheryl Strayed, and a new season of comedy spin-off How I Met Your Father.

If none of the above tickles your fancy, don’t worry, as there’s plenty of other great content hitting the service this month, including a new season of comedy series Single Drunk Female, nature documentary Secrets of the Elephants, mob drama The Good Mothers and the first season of True Lies, a comedic action series based on the 1994 film of the same name. Scroll below for our full breakdown of all the fresh content available on Disney Plus this April.

What’s new on Disney Plus in April 2023:

Peter Pan & Wendy – 28 April



Based on the original play and novel by J.M. Barrie, this live action take on the Disney classic follows Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid of leaving her childhood home behind, as she encounters the magical and mysterious Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her siblings, Wendy follows Peter to Neverland, a magical world inhabited by Peter and his friends, the fairy Tinkerbell, and Captain Hook: the leader of a bloodthirsty band of pirates who seeks revenge on Peter for the loss of his hand.

Peter Pan & Wendy is directed by David Lowery, who previously helmed Disney’s live-action remake of Pete’s Dragon, though he is perhaps best-known for his films aimed at adults, which include indie hits A Ghost Story and The Green Knight. The film’s titular roles are played by newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson, with Jude Law (The Holiday), Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), comedian Jim Gaffigan, Alan Tudyk (Dodgeball) and Molly Parker (Deadwood) filling out the supporting cast.

Tiny Beautiful Things – 7 April



A dramatised adaptation of author Cheryl Strayed’s best-selling compilation of advice column work, Tiny Beautiful Things follows Clare: a fictional version of Strayed. With her marriage on the rocks, her daughter barely speaking to her and her writing career faltering, Clare accepts a last-ditch gig as an advice columnist. Feeling thoroughly unsuited to the job, Clare soon discovers that dealing with the problems of others may give her new insight into her own troubles.

Tiny Beautiful Things is created by Liz Tigelaar (best known for her work as showrunner and producer of the miniseries Little Fires Everywhere) and stars Kathryn Hahn (Glass Onion), Quentin Plair (The Good Lord Bird), Tanzyn Crawford (Servant), Owen Painter (The Handmaid’s Tale), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie) and Michaela Watkins (Enlightened).

How I Met Your Father S2 – 19 April



A spin-off of hit 2000s sitcom How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father utilises a similar premise to its sibling show, focusing on photographer Sophie and her group of friends as they try to find success, fulfilment and love in Manhattan, New York. Like How I Met Your Mother, the show uses a framing device, with events being narrated by an older Sophie as she tells her son how she came to meet his father.

How I Met Your Father is created by This Is Us executive producers and co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and stars Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire), Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City), Chris Lowell (GLOW), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi), Tien Tran (Candyman), Tom Ainsley (The Royals) and Josh Peck (Drake and Josh).

Also new on Disney Plus this month:

Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby – 3 April

The Good Mothers – 5 April

The Pope Answers – 5 April

Grown-ish S5 – 5 April

Single Drunk Female S2 – 12 April

Rennervations – 12 April

Home Improvements S1-8 – 19 April

True Lies S1 – 19 April

Secrets of the Elephants – 22 April

Will Trent – 26 April

Sam-A Saxon – 26 April

Life in Pieces – 26 April

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – 26 April

