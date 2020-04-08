What's new on Disney Plus in August 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month

Summer may be winding down, but luckily for those of you with Disney Plus subscriptions, thoughts of back-to-school woes and incipient rainy weather can be easily shrugged off, thanks to the bumper crop of new shows and movies hitting the streaming service this August. To get a head-start on planning out your evening streaming schedule, we’ve narrowed things down. We’ve rounded up the very best movies and most binge-worthy shows on the upcoming release calendar.

Intergalactic action is what August on Disney Plus is all about: Prey, the latest in the Predator series drops alongside the spacefaring Toy Story spin-off Lightyear, and Star Wars prequel series Andor. If you’d prefer to keep things a little more terrestrial, you can also check out superpowered courtroom drama She Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, football docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, and much, much more.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – 17 August



Part courtroom drama, part superpowered slice-of-life, She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specialising in complex legal cases involving superhumans. If being a lawyer and navigating life as a thirty-something singleton wasn’t enough, Walters must also deal with the unwanted problems and responsibilities that come with being She-Hulk: a 6ft 7in, green, musclebound and superpowered version of herself that begins to emerge after a life-saving blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner.

The show stars Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, as well as The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil and comedian Ginger Gonzaga in supporting roles. In terms of crossover with the MCU at large, fans can look forward to appearances from Mark Ruffalo as The Incredible Hulk, Tim Roth as The Abomination, and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Catch up on all the chaotic carry-on from this courtroom colossus, weekly from 17 August.

Prey – 5 August



The latest entry in the Predator film series, Prey has steadily built up some serious buzz over the past months, with critics touting it as a return to form for the long-running franchise. Set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation of North America, the film follows skilled warrior Naru as she takes on the fearsome Predator. In doing so, she must use every ounce of her strength and ingenuity to protect her tribe from the spacefaring hunter.

Helming this entry is director Dan Trachtenberg, known for the claustrophobic horror hit 10 Cloverfield Lane, as well as his work on The Boys and Black Mirror, with Fort Peck Sioux tribe member Amber Midthunder (Legion, Banshee) starring in the lead role. Though there was some initial confusion, we now know that the film was written and shot in English, while producer Jhane Meyers has clarified that a Comanche language dub of the film will be available on Hulu, with the original cast returning to voice their roles. Notably, this is the first time an English-language film has been dubbed in Comanche. See if the predator becomes prey, from 5 August.

Lightyear – 3 August



A spin-off of the popular Toy Story series, this latest Disney/Pixar production imagines the Buzz Lightyear film Andy saw that first made him want the now-iconic space ranger toy. Enlisting the voice talents of Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi, among others, Lightyear follows Buzz, his crew of rangers, and their robotic cat Sox, as they explore the galaxy, discovering new worlds and battling against the evil robot overlord, Zurg.

Taking inspiration from operatic 70s and 80s sci-fi films such as Star Wars, Director Angus MacLane sought to evoke these classics by giving the film a suitably angular aesthetic, an exciting, action-packed story, and simple themes of heroism and good triumphing over evil. Head “to infinity… and beyond!” from 3 August.

Andor – 31 August



A prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which itself served as a prequel to A New Hope, Andor is set in the early years of the Galactic Empire’s reign, and details the first activities of the Rebel Alliance. We experience this perilous period in Star Wars history from the perspective of Rogue One’s Cassian Andor: a cynical thief whose revolution-averse attitudes slowly change over the course of the show.

A twelve-episode series with espionage-laden plot and a thrilling tone, the show also boasts an ensemble cast which includes Diego Luna (Y tu mamá también, Narcos: Mexico) as Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgård (Mamma Mia!, Dune) as Luthen, and Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, Panic Room) reprising his role as grizzled general Sam Gerrera. Return to a galaxy, far, far away, from 31 August.

Welcome to Wrexham – 25 August



Many among us have probably had the same daydream: teaming up with a pal to buy and run your own football club. That’d be pretty cool, right? For rich and famous actors like Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, The Green Lantern) and Rob McElhenney (co-creator, writer and star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) dreams tend to become reality easily enough, and buying a football club isn’t out of the question.

The new Docuseries Welcome to Wrexham charts the American megastars’ purchase of Wrexham AFC back in 2020, and their crash course in learning about the beautiful game. The series also dives into the front office management of the venture, the changing room drama, training and pitchside challenges, as well as the local culture surrounding one of football’s oldest teams. Stream episodes weekly from 25 August.

