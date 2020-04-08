What’s new on Disney Plus in January 2024: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows available to stream this month

What’s new on Disney Plus in January 2024:

Marvel’s Echo – 10 January

A five episode miniseries, Echo follows deaf criminal-turned-crimefighter Maya Lopez as she comes to terms with the events of the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, during which she discovered that her adoptive uncle, William “Kingpin” Fisk, was responsible for her father’s death. A former leader of Kingpin’s Tracksuit Mafia, Lopez, now on the run from the criminal gang, has gone into hiding in her hometown in Oklahoma. In order to find the strength to take on Fisk’s criminal empire and avenge her father, Echo must reconnect with her Native American heritage, her family and her community.

Echo is created by Mario Dayre, writer and executive story editor of acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul. The show sees Alaqua Cox reprise her role as the titular Echo, having previously portrayed the character in Hawkeye. The supporting cast for Echo includes Chaske Spencer (The Twilight Saga), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs), Zahn McClarnon (FX’s Fargo), Cody Lightning, Graham Greene (Wind River), Vincent D’Onofrio (Full Metal Jacket) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil).

The Creator – 15 January

Set in a technologically-advanced future, The Creator depicts a world where humanity is split between those who embrace advanced AI programs and transhumanist politics and those who wish to destroy all AI and sentient simulants. The film follows Joshua Taylor, a US soldier and undercover operative working in the pro-AI New Asia region. Ordered to destroy a potential superweapon, Taylor begins to question his commanders and his own conscience when he meets Alpha-O: the weapon in question and an artificially intelligent simulant which has taken the form of a human child.

The Creator is directed by Gareth Edwards, best known for helming Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, with cinematographer Greig Fraser (Dune, The Batman) helping give the film its distinctive look. The film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan (Eternals), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Ken Watanabe (Tokyo Vice), Sturgill Simpson (Killers of the Flower Moon), Ralph Ineson (The VVitch), Marc Menhaca (The Outsider), Veronica Ngo (The Old Guard) and Mackenzie Lansing (Mare of Easttown).

The Artful Dodger – 17 January

A sequel to Charles Dickens’s celebrated novel Oliver Twist, The Artful Dodger follows the eponymous light-fingered trickster, Jack Dawkins, as he attempts to leave behind his past and start afresh in Australia. A former Royal Navy Surgeon and now a respected young doctor in his new home, everything seems to be going perfectly for Jack, including his budding romance with the governor’s daughter and aspiring surgeon, Lady Belle Fox. However, the reemergence of Jack’s former friend and criminal mentor, Fagin, throws things into disarray, forcing Jack back into a world of thieves and cutthroats and jeopardising the new life he has built for himself.

The Artful Dodger is created by Jack McNamara, David Maher and David Taylor, and stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit), David Thewlis (Naked), Maia Mitchell (The Fosters), Damon Herriman (Justified), comedian Tim Minchin and Hal Cumpston (Nine Perfect Strangers).

