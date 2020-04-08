What's new on Disney Plus in July 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month

With the summer heat in full swing, finding a shady spot to relax and catch up on the best new shows and movies is imperative. After a long day in the sun, however, the last thing you’ll want to do is scroll endlessly through streaming services or bicker over what to watch. Luckily for you, we’ve narrowed down the very best content coming to Disney Plus this month, making this decision process a whole lot easier.

True Crime is the order of the month for July on Disney Plus, with bestseller-based crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven debuting alongside serial killer and mobster documentaries City of Angels, City of Death and Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster. It’s not all murder and tommy guns though. There’s also plenty of content to keep younger audiences occupied this month, with a new instalment of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, plus Zombies 3 and new movies The Princess and The Bob’s Burgers Movie – all hitting the streaming service this month.

Read on for a more detailed rundown of these movies and shows, alongside a full list of what to expect from Disney Plus this July.

What's new on Disney Plus in July 2022:

Under the Banner of Heaven – 27 July



Inspired by Jon Krakauer’s true-crime bestsller of the same name, this limited series follows Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre: a devout Mormon whose faith is shaken as he investigates a murder with ties to his own religion’s Church of the Latter-Day Saints.

The show has quickly generated a lot of hype due to its strong cast, featuring Sam Worthington and Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones, among others. Also exciting is the talent behind the camera, including creator Dustin Lance Black who picked up a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his Milk (2008) script, as well as episode directors David Mackenzie (Starred Up, Hell or High Water) and Isabel Sandoval (Lingua Franca). With comparisons already being made to True Detective, this is one to check out sooner rather than later.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie – 13 July



After running for twelve remarkably consistent and well-liked seasons, it was inevitable that Bob’s Burgers was going to get the movie treatment. The offbeat comedy’s Belcher family bring their big screen debut to the small screen in mid July, with the streaming release of The Bob’s Burgers Movie. The animated feature charts the escapades of the family after a sinkhole opens up in front of their restaurant. Bob and Linda Belcher must once again find a way to keep their business afloat, while their children Tina, Gene and Louise, investigate a mystery that might hold the key to saving their restaurant. Stream this musical-comedy-mystery-adventure from 13 July.

Flee – 15 July



Danish animated documentary Flee received critical acclaim upon its release, with much praise over its innovative form and evocative portrayal of the refugee experience. The film consists of interviews with its pseudonymous subject, Amin Nawabi, charting his escape from war-torn Afghanistan to Denmark, and the many personal, political and life-threatening hurdles he faced along the way.

Visually, the film is made up of beautiful animated reimaginings of Amin’s past, as well as archival footage. Anyone interested in Flee should also check out Waltz With Bashir, available on Disney Plus from 1 July, a film that also blends memoir and animation, here in an attempt to piece together one soldier’s memories of the 1982 Lebanon war.

Also new on Disney Plus in July 2022:

1 July

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Princess

Montecarlo (2011)

Epic Movie (2007)

Stay (2005)

Mirrors (2008)

High Crimes (2002)

The Sentinel (2006)

Made In America (1993)

Phenomenon (1996)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Waltz With Bashir (2008)

Tracking the Brown Bear

4 July

America The Beautiful S1

5 July

Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story

Promised Land

9-1-1 S4

9-1-1 Lone Star S2

Ghost Whisperer S1-5

My Friends Tigger & Pooh S1

Papa Quilometros S1

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet S1

Airport Security: Rome S8

The Incredible Dr. Pol S14-16

8 July

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Just My Luck (2006)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

Copycat (1995)

Tigerland (2000)

Aloha (2015)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Negotiator (1998)

Hindenburg: The New Evidence

50 Shades of Sharks

13 July

Cadernos da Filipa S2

Wicked Tuna S10

Remote Survival S1

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

15 July

Zombies 3

Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth

Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

The Sharks of Hawaii

Flee (2021)

Jellyfish (2018)

Wuthering Heights (2011)

Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods (2014)

127 Hours (2010)

Chicken Run (2000)

Philomena (2013)

Dear Frankie (2004)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

The Iron Lady (2011)

Suffragette (2015)

The Queen (2006)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

20 July

Wild Crime S1

City of Angels | City of Death

Most Dangerous Animal of All

Big Hero 6: The Series Shorts: Big Chibi 6

The Book of Pooh S1-2

Australia’s Deadly Monsters S1

Philly Undercover S1

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER S6-8

When Sharks Attack S7

Unlikely Animal Friends S1-2

22 July

Moana Sing-along

The Little Mermaid Sing-along

The Croc That Ate Jaws

World’s Biggest Bull Shark

Rogue Shark

Bob Ballard: An Explorer’s Life

The Sinfluencer of Soho

Trance (2013)

Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster

Westwood (2018)

I am Greta (2020)

Martin Margiela in His Own Words (2019)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Masters of Love (2019)

The Beat Beneath My Feet (2014)

Nowhere Boy (2009)

2 Days in Paris (2007)

Road (2014)

Match Point (2005)

Good Vibrations (2012)

Personal Shopper (2016)

27 July

Under The Banner of Heaven

LIGHT & MAGIC S1

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series S3 E1

The Last Man on Earth S1-4

O Da Joana S1

Filmore!

Outsiders with Darren McMullen S1

Savage Line S1

Shark Attack Files S1

29 July

Not Okay

Gosford Park (2001)

Handsome Devil (2016)

La Vie En Rose (aka La Mome) (2007)

Not Another Happy Ending (2013)

The Disappearance of Alice Creed (2009)

Duchess (2008)

Cunningham (2019)

Wild (2014)

Orca vs. Great White

Killer Shark vs. Killer Whale

World’s Most Dangerous Shark?

