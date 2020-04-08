What's new on Disney Plus in June 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month
Brand new films and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus this month, from Fire Island to Ms. Marvel
We’ve all made plans to get out and about in the nice weather this June – but what you might not have planned is what to stream at home after those long days in the sun. Save yourself a whole load of scrolling and heated debate, as we’ve rounded up the most exciting and interesting movies and TV shows debuting on Disney Plus this month.
June is Pride Month in the US, and to celebrate Disney is launching a host of LGBT+ focussed content such as Fire Island, Love Victor and Pride. As well as all that, there’s more much-anticipated superhero content in the form of Ms. Marvel, and plenty of laughs to be had with comedies Abbott Elementary, Atlanta and Only Murders in the Building.
Read on for a more detailed rundown of these, alongside a full list of what to expect from Disney Plus this June.
What's new on Disney Plus in June 2022:
Fire Island – 3 June
Disney Plus is kicking off pride month in style with a new queer rom-com from indie director Andrew Ahn. The film follows SNL's Bowen Yang and comedian Joel Kim Booster as two best friends who are aiming to party hard and soak up the summer culture of New York’s Fire Island. A modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice, this fresh take on Austen seeks to examine queerness, romance and multi-culturalism, while also providing plenty of laughs. Check it out from 3 June.
Ms. Marvel – 8 June
By now, the average Marvel fan will have seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness about four times, and will know most of Moon Knight by heart. But never fear, the latest instalment in the ever-expanding MCU is here. Disney Plus original series Ms. Marvel charts the exploits of newly superpowered 16-year-old Kamala Khan. The Pakistani-American teen – an honour student, avid gamer, and fanfiction fanatic – soon finds out that life with superpowers isn’t necessarily any easier than being a regular teen. The six-episode series streams weekly from 8 June.
Abbott Elementary – 1 June
The wait is over – breakout ABC hit Abbott Elementary lands on Disney Plus this month. Billed as a successor to The Office US and Parks and Recreation, the mockumentary style workplace comedy follows a group of passionate school teachers – and a tone-deaf principal – in an underfunded Philadelphia high school. The series stars and is written by Quinta Brunson, who is best known for her work on the emmy-nominated A Black Lady Sketch Show. Every episode of the first season is available to stream from 1 June.
Also new on Disney Plus in June 2022:
1 June
- A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel
- Club Mickey Mouse S4
- When We Rise
- Killing Eve S1
- Time Scanners S1
- Wild Islands S1
- Eyewitness War S1
- Rudolph’s Bakery: De Jonge Bakers S1
3 June
- Hollywood Stargirl
- Titanic
- The Sixth Sense
- Mack Wrestles
- Pride
- Slumdog Millionaire
- A Cure for Wellness
- Sunchaser
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999)
- This Boy’s Life
- Guess Who
- Texas Storm Squad
8 June
- Delicacies Destiny S1
- Marvel Superhero Adventures S3
- Prairie Dog Manor S1
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet S6–8
- The Fix S1
- Viking School S1 E1–13
- El Gálán
10 June
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear
- The Kardashians – A Robin Roberts Special
- Men of Honor
- Notes on a Scandal
- Elektra
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- True Story
- Entrapment
- A Time To Kill
- The Fountain
- King Tut in Color
- Panda Goes Wild
- The Binge
15 June
- Love, Victor S3
- Family Reboot S1
- Dictators Rulebook S1
- Mexico Untamed S1
- Airport Security S1–4 and 6
- Happy Endings S1–3
- 17 June
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Legend of Bagger Vance
- Under Siege
- Under Siege 2: Dark Territory
- Don’t Say a Word
- Bedazzled
- Legend (1985)
- Down with Love
- The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
- Lost Cities with Albert Lin: The Great Flood
- Bad Boys (2014)
- In Search of Derek Thomas
- Lolo
- Mighty Ruthie
- The Two Bills
- Plan B (2021)
22 June
- Have You Seen This Man? S1
- Wayward Pines S1–2
- Like Me! S2
- Cadernos Da Filipa S1
- Alaska Animal Rescue S2
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets S1
- 24 June
- Rise
- Trevor: The Musical
- Battle of the Sexes
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Meet Dave
- Bee Season
- Seabiscuit
- Unfinished Business
- The Girl Next Door
- Sommersby
- Borg vs. McEnroe
- Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire
- Pat XO
- The Price of Gold
- This was the XFL
- India’s Wild Leopards
- Wild Botswana
- Mariana van Zeller Investigates
28 June
- Only Murders in the Building S2 E1+2
- Baymax!
- Limbo… Hasta que lo decida
- Space Chickens in Space S1
- Club Houdini S1–3
- World’s Toughest Fixes S1
- Atlanta S3
- Boston Legal S1–5
- G.O.A.T