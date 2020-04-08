What's new on Disney Plus in June 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month

We’ve all made plans to get out and about in the nice weather this June – but what you might not have planned is what to stream at home after those long days in the sun. Save yourself a whole load of scrolling and heated debate, as we’ve rounded up the most exciting and interesting movies and TV shows debuting on Disney Plus this month.

June is Pride Month in the US, and to celebrate Disney is launching a host of LGBT+ focussed content such as Fire Island, Love Victor and Pride. As well as all that, there’s more much-anticipated superhero content in the form of Ms. Marvel, and plenty of laughs to be had with comedies Abbott Elementary, Atlanta and Only Murders in the Building.

Read on for a more detailed rundown of these, alongside a full list of what to expect from Disney Plus this June.

Subscribe to Disney Plus

What's new on Disney Plus in June 2022:

Fire Island – 3 June



Disney Plus is kicking off pride month in style with a new queer rom-com from indie director Andrew Ahn. The film follows SNL's Bowen Yang and comedian Joel Kim Booster as two best friends who are aiming to party hard and soak up the summer culture of New York’s Fire Island. A modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice, this fresh take on Austen seeks to examine queerness, romance and multi-culturalism, while also providing plenty of laughs. Check it out from 3 June.

Ms. Marvel – 8 June



By now, the average Marvel fan will have seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness about four times, and will know most of Moon Knight by heart. But never fear, the latest instalment in the ever-expanding MCU is here. Disney Plus original series Ms. Marvel charts the exploits of newly superpowered 16-year-old Kamala Khan. The Pakistani-American teen – an honour student, avid gamer, and fanfiction fanatic – soon finds out that life with superpowers isn’t necessarily any easier than being a regular teen. The six-episode series streams weekly from 8 June.

Abbott Elementary – 1 June



The wait is over – breakout ABC hit Abbott Elementary lands on Disney Plus this month. Billed as a successor to The Office US and Parks and Recreation, the mockumentary style workplace comedy follows a group of passionate school teachers – and a tone-deaf principal – in an underfunded Philadelphia high school. The series stars and is written by Quinta Brunson, who is best known for her work on the emmy-nominated A Black Lady Sketch Show. Every episode of the first season is available to stream from 1 June.

Subscribe to Disney Plus

Also new on Disney Plus in June 2022:

1 June

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse S4

When We Rise

Killing Eve S1

Time Scanners S1

Wild Islands S1

Eyewitness War S1

Rudolph’s Bakery: De Jonge Bakers S1

3 June

Hollywood Stargirl

Titanic

The Sixth Sense

Mack Wrestles

Pride

Slumdog Millionaire

A Cure for Wellness

Sunchaser

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999)

This Boy’s Life

Guess Who

Texas Storm Squad

8 June

Delicacies Destiny S1

Marvel Superhero Adventures S3

Prairie Dog Manor S1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet S6–8

The Fix S1

Viking School S1 E1–13

El Gálán

10 June

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

The Kardashians – A Robin Roberts Special

Men of Honor

Notes on a Scandal

Elektra

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

True Story

Entrapment

A Time To Kill

The Fountain

King Tut in Color

Panda Goes Wild

The Binge

15 June

Love, Victor S3

Family Reboot S1

Dictators Rulebook S1

Mexico Untamed S1

Airport Security S1–4 and 6

Happy Endings S1–3

17 June

Bohemian Rhapsody

Legend of Bagger Vance

Under Siege

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory

Don’t Say a Word

Bedazzled

Legend (1985)

Down with Love

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Lost Cities with Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Bad Boys (2014)

In Search of Derek Thomas

Lolo

Mighty Ruthie

The Two Bills

Plan B (2021)

22 June

Have You Seen This Man? S1

Wayward Pines S1–2

Like Me! S2

Cadernos Da Filipa S1

Alaska Animal Rescue S2

Critter Fixers: Country Vets S1

24 June

Rise

Trevor: The Musical

Battle of the Sexes

Hot Tub Time Machine

Meet Dave

Bee Season

Seabiscuit

Unfinished Business

The Girl Next Door

Sommersby

Borg vs. McEnroe

Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire

Pat XO

The Price of Gold

This was the XFL

India’s Wild Leopards

Wild Botswana

Mariana van Zeller Investigates

28 June

Only Murders in the Building S2 E1+2

Baymax!

Limbo… Hasta que lo decida

Space Chickens in Space S1

Club Houdini S1–3

World’s Toughest Fixes S1

Atlanta S3

Boston Legal S1–5

G.O.A.T

Subscribe to Disney Plus