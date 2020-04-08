What's new on Disney Plus in May 2023: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows available to stream this month

It’s shaping up to be a bumper month on Disney Plus, with a brilliant crop of new movies, TV series and documentaries making their way onto the service this May. Some of the most notable new additions include Peckham-set rom-com Rye Lane and the fantasy-action epic American Born Chinese, as well The Muppets Mayhem: a new original series featuring everyone’s favourite fabric ensemble.

If none of the above floats your boat, don’t worry, as that’s just the tip of the content iceberg. Some of the other exciting series and films arriving this May include a new dose of reality from The Kardashians, a reboot of 1992’s White Men Can’t Jump starring rap superstar Jack Harlow, a collection of animated Stars Wars shorts to celebrate May the 4th, and much, much more. Scroll down for our full breakdown of what’s new on Disney Plus this May.

What’s new on Disney Plus in May 2023:

American Born Chinese – 24 May



A series-length adaptation of the 2006 graphic novel, American Born Chinese is a coming of age story which blends elements of action, comedy and fantasy. The series follows high-schooler Jin Wang, as his attempts to navigate his difficult home life and the unforgiving social landscape of high school are complicated by the arrival of Taiwanese exchange student Wei-Chen. Reluctantly tasked with looking after Wei, Jin soon learns that his new classmate is not quite who he seems. Soon, Jin’s life is changed forever, as he is drawn into a world of magic and myth, where he is set to play a key role in a battle between the gods of Chinese mythology.

American Born Chinese is created by Bob’s Burgers writer Kelvin Yu, with Daniel Destin Cretton (Short Term 12, Shang-Chi) set to direct. The series stars Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Ben Wang, Chin Han (The Dark Knight), Daniel Wu (Into the Badlands), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Rye Lane – 3 May

An offbeat rom-com set primarily around the eponymous road in South East London, Rye Lane follows Dom and Yas, two twenty-something Londoners, freshly single after recent break-ups. The pair first meet at the art show of a mutual friend, where Yas finds Dom crying in the toilets. Though initially dismissive of each other, they quickly bond over their shared situation, becoming closer as they spend the day together wandering through various real and fictional locations in Brixton and Peckham. Rye Lane has drawn praise for its colourful, highly-stylised aesthetics, charming lead performances and centering of iconic London locations like Peckhamplex and Morley’s.

Rye Lane is the debut feature from up-and-coming director Raine Allen-Miller, from a screenplay by Nathan Bryon (Bloods) and Tom Melia. The film stars David Jonsson (Industry) and Vivian Oparah (Class), with supporting cast members including Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin), Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials), Llewella Gideon (Absolutely Fabulous), comedian Munya Chawawa and London-based music duo Blue Lab Beats.

The Muppets Mayhem – 10 May



A musical comedy series, The Muppets Mayhem follows the titular Muppet-based band “The Electric Mayhem” as they attempt to record their first ever album. Teaming up with Junior A&R executive Nora, the hard-rockin band try to keep the soul of their sound alive, as the pressures of modern music production, social media stardom and corporate interference begin to make them lose faith in their easy-going, music-loving ways.

The series is developed by writer, director, actor and puppeteer Bill Barretta, Adam F. Goldberg (creator of hit ABC sitcom The Goldbergs) and film editor Jeff Yorkes. The series stars YouTuber Lilly Singh, alongside Tahj Mowry (Baby Daddy), Saara Chaudry (Lockdown) and Anders Holm (Workaholics), with Muppet Performers Bill Barretta, Peter Linz, Eric Jacobson, Matt Vogel, David Rudman and Dave Goelz portraying the band. Fans can also expect celebrity cameos from a host of famous faces, including Lil Nas X, Kevin Smith, deadmau5, Kesha, Ryan Seacrest and more.

Also new on Disney Plus this month:

A Small Light – 2 May

Ed Sheeran:The Sum of It All – 3 May

Star Wars: Visions, Vol. 2 – 4 May

A Royal Night Out – 5 May

Not Dead Yet – 10 May

Crater – 12 May

Ad Astra – 10 May

Abbott Elementary S2, Eps 10-12 – 17 May

The Clearing – 24 May

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life S2 – 24 May

The Kardashians S3 – 25 May

Good Trouble S5 – 31 May

