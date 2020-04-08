What’s new on Disney Plus in November 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month

It’s cold, it’s dark, the weather is its usual self, and the only cure for it all is to brew yourself a mug of something hot and stake out the best possible position on the couch. With that secured, the next thing you’ll need is a decent stock of fresh, high-quality entertainment. Thankfully, Disney Plus has got covered in abundance this November.

A mix of anticipated debuts and long-awaited returns make their way onto the streaming service this month. New to the scene are the likes of offbeat detective comedy See How They Run and football reality series Save Our Squad with David Beckham. Meanwhile, old friends and foes alike are back in Disenchanted and Willow, fantasy follow-ups to the 2007 and 1988 originals respectively.

And that’s just a small taste of what’s being released, read on for a more detailed rundown of the movies and shows coming to Disney Plus this November.

What’s new on Disney Plus in November 2022:

See How They Run – 2 November



With the success of films like Knives Out and Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot reboots, it seems like the good old fashioned whodunnit is back with a bang. Continuing on this trend, See How They Run follows the jaded Inspector Stoppard and eager rookie Constable Stalker as they dive into the theatre world of 1950s London in an attempt to solve the murder of American film director Leo Köpernick. Packed full of Agatha Christie references, hilarious performances and oodles of mystery, See How They Run balances its new ideas and classic tropes with aplomb as it aims for a place in the murder-mystery canon.

One of the most fun features of detective mysteries are the large ensemble casts that usually accompany them, and See How They Run doesn’t disappoint in this department. The film stars Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards, Jojo Rabbit) and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women, The Grand Budapest Hotel) as our leading investigators, with the supporting roles filled out by Ruth Wilson (Luther, The Affair), Adrien Brody (The Pianist, The French Dispatch) and David Oyelowo (Nightingale, Selma), among others.

Disenchanted – 18 November



2007’s Enchanted surprised audiences and critics alike, proving to be a massively likeable musical romantic-comedy that both parodied and celebrated fantasy and fairytale tropes. Fifteen years down the line, fans will be hoping this late sequel lives up to its predecessor, as we check in to see how Giselle and Robert’s happy-ever-after is getting on. Disenchanted finds Giselle disillusioned with city life and headed to the suburbs in search of a more ‘fairytale’ life. However, things quickly go awry as new challenges emerge, the magic of Andalasia returns, and Giselle must once again race against time to reverse a spell that could spell disaster for her and her family.

Disenchanted sees the return of original cast members Amy Adams (Arrival, The Fighter), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), James Marsden (X-Men, Sonic The Hedgehog) and Idina Menzel (Frozen, Uncut Gems), alongside newcomers Maya Rudolph (Inherent Vice, Bridesmaids), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Big Shot), Jayma Mays (Glee, Heroes) and Oscar Nunez (The Office US).

Save our Squad with David Beckham – 9 November



If neither fantasy or mystery is your bag, November also sees the addition of plenty of excellent docuseries content on Disney Plus, with one such example being Save Our Squad with David Beckham: a lighthearted yet poignant slice of football reality. The series follows England and Manchester United footballing legend David Beckham as he returns to East London and his boyhood club: The Westward Boys U14s of the Echo Premier League.

From the off, it seems as if Beckham will have his work cut out for him, as Westward are winless throughout the season and looking likely to be relegated. Drawing on all his football know-how, tactical prowess and nuggets of inspiration, Beckham will lead his childhood club through a season full of both triumph and disaster, that will, at the very least, be one the team and coaches of Westward Boys aren’t likely to soon forget.

Willow – 30 November



While the original 1988 film Willow had some serious names behind it (being directed by Ron Howard from a story idea by George Lucas), it wasn't quite a box-office smash or outright cult classic. However, there’s obviously enough goodwill out there for Willow to convince Disney to bring the dark fantasy adventure back for a sequel series on Disney Plus. Returning to the kingdom of Tir Asleen, Willow the series will follow the ongoing adventures of the titular Nelywn sorcerer as he once again goes toe-to-toe with the forces of evil.

The show is developed by Jonthan Kasdan, son of Empire Strikes Back director Lawrence Kasdan, and stars Warwick Davis (Labyrinth, Harry Potter) in the title role, alongside Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman (Solo, Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), Joanne Whalley (Willow, Scandal), Cristian Slater (Heathers, Mr. Robot) and Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl, The VVitch).

Also new on Disney Plus this month:

