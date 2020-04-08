What’s new on Disney Plus in October 2022: Our guide to all the new films and TV shows to stream this month

With the evenings getting dimmer, and the air becoming a little chillier, there’s only one question on everyone’s lips: what’s new on Disney Plus this month? The answer, happily, is plenty. Disney is dropping a fleet of new shows and movies to entertain us as we burrow in to escape the elements this autumn.

Disney has prepared some particularly hair-raising content for the run up to Halloween, with the final season of long-running zombie series The Walking Dead available to stream this October. Also debuting this month is true crime thriller Candy, which tells the chilling story of a 1980s housewife driven to the edge.

In terms of content that won’t spook your socks off, this October also sees one of most widely discussed TV shows of the year, Chicago kitchen drama The Bear, finally land on a UK streaming platform, alongside Rosaline: a fresh, comedic remix of Shakespeare’s teen romance classic, Romeo & Juliet.

Read on for a more detailed rundown of the movies and shows coming to Disney Plus this October.

What’s new on Disney Plus in October 2022:

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – 3 October



Having first shuffled onto our screens back in 2010, The Walking Dead has since become a cornerstone of the zombie genre, racking up 11 seasons over 12 years and inspiring a number of spin-offs. The final season of The Walking Dead details the betrayals, warring and alliance-making between the various factions, from the Commonwealth to the Reapers and our own survivors, as they attempt to secure their futures amid an ever-growing population of walkers. With each new day events seem to be cresting towards a reckoning between the various groups, and the only thing that remains to be seen is who will survive in the end.

The final season of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints, Blade II), Melissa McBride (The Happys), Lauren Cohan (Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries), Christian Serrato (The Twilight Saga, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen, The Good Wife) among others. Stream weekly from 3 October.

The Bear – 5 October



The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a highly trained chef used to working at prestigious restaurants, as he returns to Chicago to take over his failing family business: a run-down sandwich shop known as The Original Beef of Chicagoland. Throughout, Carmy must face the pressures of running a small business, managing his disorderly staff and dealing with the familial issues that brought him home in the first place. A viral hit after its release in the US back in June, this October sees UK viewers get their chance to find out what all the fuss is about.

Among other things, The Bear has received acclaim for its tense tone, well-drawn characters and attention to detail. The show stars Jeremy Allen White (Shameless, Homecoming), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls, The Punisher) and Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth, Dickinson) and features guest appearances from celebrity chef Matty Matheson, Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, The Walking Dead), Joel McHale (Community, The Soup) and Molly Ringwald (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club). Stream the series in full from 5 October.

Candy – 12 October



Candy Montgomery, a housewife in 1980s Wylie, Texas, had a nice home, two lovely children and a devoted husband, as well as a few carefully kept secrets. Based on a true story, this chilling crime drama follows the daily life of Candy Montgomery in the lead-up to the brutal murder of her neighbour Betty Gore, who was struck 41 times with an axe. The series examines the pressures, deceptions and tensions which occurred in the lives of Candy and Betty before one killed the other.

Created by Nick Antosca (Brand New Cherry Flavour) and Robin Veith (Mad Men), Candy boasts an incredible wealth of writing chops and directorial talent behind the scenes. Things aren’t too shabby in front of the camera either, with the series’ highly praised cast including Jessica Biel (The Illusionist, Hitchcock), Melanie Lynskey (Heavenly Creatures, Yellowjackets), Paolo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black, American Gods), Timothy Simons (Veep, Christine) and Raúl Esparza (Law and Order: SVU, Hannibal). Stream the five episode mini-series in its entirety, from 12 October.

Rosaline – 14 October



A mere footnote in Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Rosaline Capulet is only mentioned by others, and doesn’t actually appear on-stage in the play. That’s not to say she isn’t important. Rosaline is the original subject of Romeo’s infatuations, and it's in an attempt to get closer to her that he crashes the Capulet soirée… where he first meets Juliet. This fresh and funny take on the iconic play retells the story from Rosaline’s point of view, as she sees these events play out, and, broken-hearted that her crush has found someone new, plots and plans to try and put a stop to one of literature’s most well-known romances. Will she win her man back and leave Juliet squinting on the balcony all night? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Rosaline is directed by Karen Maine, who made her feature breakthrough in 2020 with the comedy drama Yes, God Yes, and stars Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable, Dopesick) as Rosaline, Isabela Merced (Instant Family, Sicario 2) as Juliet and Kyle Allen (The In-Between, American Horror Story) as Romeo.

Also new on Disney Plus this month:

Grey’s Anatomy S18 – 5 October

Big Shot S2 – 12 October

War of the Worlds S3 – 19 October

Spider-Man 3 (2007) – 21 October

The Mysterious Benedict Society S2 – 26 October

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel – 28 October

