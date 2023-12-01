Eufy SoloCam S220 review: A subscription-free, solar-powered security camera

The HomeBase 3 also acts as a storage hub for recorded footage. Without it, video is saved to the camera’s own 8GB of internal storage. This is still fine, and something Ring cameras with their paid-for cloud storage don’t offer, but it means if the Eufy camera is stolen then you lose its recordings. That’s not a deal-breaker but certainly something to bear in mind.

The box includes the camera itself, plus three screws and wall plugs for attaching the integrated mount to a wall or fence. The camera attaches with a ball-and-socket mount that allows for a good amount of adjustability, before a screw is tightened around the mount to lock the camera into place.

The big news here is the integrated solar panel. Other security cameras can connect to external panels for extra power, but by seamlessly integrating it into the body of the camera itself, Eufy has built a camera that is truly wireless and requires no other means of charging. In fact, the company says that once you’ve given the battery an initial charge with the included USB cable, three hours of direct sunlight per day is enough to keep it sufficiently topped up.

Another highlight of the SoloCam S220 is its 2K video resolution, which is a nice upgrade over the 1080p still offered by some other cameras and means extra detail for your recordings. There’s also infrared night vision and Eufy says the motion sensor works at distances of up to 30 feet, which is pretty standard for a security camera in this price range.

The camera has a field-of-view of 135 degrees, connects to your home network over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi (5GHz is not supported), supports both Alexa and Google Assistant but not Apple HomeKit, and it has an IP67 waterproof rating. The latter means it is designed to survive life outdoors without any protection or shelter – a necessity, given the solar panel needs to be exposed to direct sunlight.

Lastly, you can set up motion zones and privacy zones. The former lets you designate areas in the camera’s field-of-view where, if motion is detected, it’ll record and notify you via the Eufy smartphone app. The latter lets you draw black boxes over anything you don’t want the camera to record, such as your neighbour’s property.