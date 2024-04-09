Lexar SL500 review: Super-slim mobile storage with serious speed

Lexar’s SL500 could well be the thinnest portable SSD we’ve ever seen, measuring 7.8mm at its thickest point and slimming down to just 4.8mm at its elegantly tapered edges. That might sound like a gimmick, but Lexar pitches the SL500 as a multi-device, ultra-portable SSD – the kind of thing you’re as likely to use with your iPhone or iPad as your laptop or desktop PC. With claimed read speeds of up to 2,000MB/sec and write speeds of up to 1,800MB/sec, it definitely has the performance to cover a lot of requirements; I’ve run it through our battery of storage benchmarks to discover whether there’s more to this drive than its slimline profile.

Lexar SL500 review: What do you get for the money?

The SL500 is roughly the size of a credit card, measuring 85 x 54mm, and at 43g it’s practically featherweight. It’s a real feat of design and engineering, and while the aluminium unibody construction doesn’t have the same degree of shock- or weather-proofing as the Crucial X10 Pro or the Samsung T9, you can put this drive in a bag or pocket and expect it to survive some rough and tumble on the road. It’s not as easy to grip as, say, the Samsung T9 with its rubberised casing and ridges, but the matte black powder-coated surface isn’t too slippery in the hand.