Toshiba Canvio Flex review: The perfect low-cost drive for backup and storage

Portable SSDs keep falling in price, but mechanical drives still win the day when you need a lot of storage at a manageable cost. You can buy a 4TB portable HDD for less than an SSD with half the capacity.

The Toshiba Canvio Flex is one of today’s most competitively priced external HDDs, available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB sizes at prices between £68 and £100. It’s not the toughest drive, the fastest drive or the drive with the most features, but if you need a portable disk for archiving or backup – or to store any games that you’re not currently playing – it will do just fine. I put the Canvio Flex through its paces to see how it matches up with the best portable HDDs.