Coros Pace 3 review: A lightweight wonder

Coros Pace 3 review: What did we like about it?

I love pretty much everything about the Coros Pace 3 but its biggest strength is its accuracy. To test it, I wore it on my regular morning runs, comparing distance against that recorded with my Stryd footpod, and the heart rate accuracy against a MyZone MZ-Switch heart rate chest belt. I put the Coros into its most accurate “Dual frequency” mode to give it the best chance of competing on accuracy.

Across 11 runs and 96km, I found the Pace 3 to be absolutely spot on for distance, with an average difference of 0.9% per run versus the Stryd footpod. That’s superb, and it was almost as impressive on average heart rate readings, too, with an average difference of 1.8% per run. That’s competitive with the very best sports watches I’ve tested over the past year or so and exceptional for what is a very reasonably priced sports wearable.

It’s a big thumbs up for the new GPS and heart rate sensors, then, but you can’t ignore the battery life, which is also incredibly good. Coros claims you’ll get up to 38 hours of continuous GPS usage in standard mode, 25 hours in all-systems mode, or 15 hours in dual-frequency mode, and up to 24 days out of it if you don’t use the sleep tracking or GPS at all.

To give you an idea of how that translates to real-world use, I found a single charge was good enough to last me 16 days, which included 5hrs 8mins of outdoor GPS activity tracking in dual-frequency mode. In fact, in the three weeks since I’ve been using the Coros Pace 3, I’ve only had to fully charge the battery once. That’s exceptional performance for a sports watch in this price range.

I’m also a huge fan of the way the new navigation features work. You don’t get full background mapping as you do with the Apex 2 and Apex 2 Pro, or Garmin’s high-end sports wearables, but as long as you plan your route beforehand, you’ll find that full maps aren’t usually necessary anyway. I found the routes easy to follow, despite the small size of the watch’s display and I also like that it beeps loudly if you veer off route.

Even better, planning those routes is made super simple by Coros’ superb new in-app mapping tools. It’s amazing how difficult most other platforms make this process but Coros seems to have nailed it first time. Simply select the type of route you want to plan – run or ride – tap away on the map to add waypoints and the tool will fill in the gaps, plotting the most appropriate route according to your preferences. If you don’t like the selected route, tap erase and you can simply drag the route back to the point at which you’re happy with it. It’s simple, quick and fuss-free.

Coros’ training analysis tools are mostly on point, too, with everything you need covered in one place, from VO2 max, resting heart rate trends and race predictions to training load over time and recovery advice. Coros also supplies training plans for common distances on its website that you can import into your calendar with a couple of clicks. And I love the simplicity of the watch’s UI; it’s just very, very easy to use. Even if you’re completely new to Coros watches, it won’t take long to get to grips with.

The final positive point is that there’s plenty of support for third-party app synchronisation, which is not always a given. These include popular services such as Strava, Apple Health and Komoot, alongside more serious platforms like TrainingPeaks, Final Surge and V.O2. There are too many to detail here but you can check out the full list of supported apps and services on the Coros website.