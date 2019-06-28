Best recipe box 2022: The UK's best meal delivery and ingredient subscription boxes

Recipe boxes are aimed at food lovers with big ideas and little time on their hands. Every week, the food fairy delivers to your doorstep a box of perfectly measured ingredients and cooking instructions for a new, tasty and seasonal dish. No more food waste – and no more dragging yourself to the shops.

But while recipe boxes are convenient and inspiring, they're not particularly cheap. Prices start at around a fiver per meal – a meal you have to cook yourself. Do the pros outweigh this fairly sizeable con?

To find out, we ordered a box from several providers and cooked up a storm. We compared them on factors including tastiness of meals, quality of ingredients, range of recipes, ease of following instructions and packaging, with points deducted for pointless plastic.

In a moment we'll reveal which nine recipe box services won our Great British Box-off. First, here's why and how to find your ideal recipe box.

READ NEXT: Best lunchboxes

Best recipe box: At a glance

How to find the best recipe box service for you

But it's a raw takeaway, what's the point?

Takeaways do nothing to brush up your cooking, impress your loved ones or improve your diet, and you generally haven't a clue what's in them or how they were prepared. It's a great way to eat better, cut down on prep time or learn new skills with minimal effort.

Recipe boxes are a Masterchef-era version of the food box delivery schemes made popular by companies such as Abel & Cole (whose recipe box features in our top six). With those schemes, the company decided what went in the box, depending on what was in season. Ingredients were top quality and you were spared a trip to the shops, but you were left to make up your own recipes.

Companies soon realised they were missing a trick. With a few tweaks, boxes became the ultimate culinary answer for busy, time-poor people who could afford to pay for the convenience. So instead of just sending a mystery box of seasonal ingredients, they began to offer a range of recipes based on those ingredients, then invited customers to choose meals online and order a box containing only the required ingredients, plus cooking instructions.

There are many other benefits, especially if you subscribe to a service. You and your family get a wider and more exciting diet, without having to put much thought into it. If you're vegan, vegetarian, trying to lose weight or simply picky, you can still get a huge range of recipes from our top picks.

Wouldn't it be cheaper to buy ingredients from the supermarket?

Yes, but recipe boxes aren't really out to cut your food bill, they're designed to save you time, help you eat better or improve your cooking.

Then there's the matter of food waste. Recipe boxes free you from the supermarket side-effects of unwanted veg rotting in the bottom of your fridge, and big jars of spices that went out of date years ago because you only needed a pinch for one dinner (which you didn't like anyway). Recipe box services only send exactly what you need, measured down to the teaspoon.

The best recipe boxes to buy in 2022

1. Simply Cook: Best recipe box for variety

Price: From £10 (four recipes for two to four people) | Order now from Simply Cook



Simply Cook's recipe boxes fit through your letterbox because they don't include any meat or veg. Instead, each four-recipe box includes the herb and spice blends, stocks, marinades and more that you'd struggle to find locally, plus instruction cards. You buy the fresh ingredients yourself.

We love this idea. There's no pressure to cook immediately because the kit contents won't go off in the next couple of days. You also save money because it's the fresh ingredients that tend to ramp up the price of other recipe boxes. And there's much less packaging. With no seasonal ingredients to provide, Simply Cook can offer a much wider range of recipes than other services. There are more than 100 “20-minute” recipes to choose from, from African peanut stew to Scandi-style salmon, all with recipes and reviews on the website. The lowest-rated kits are kicked off the site each month and replaced with new ones.

The 20-minute cooking promise is a bit optimistic, but we were mightily impressed with the kit ingredients, which elevated our boring old fish supper. You can get a one-off trial box for £3, then it's £10 per weekly, fortnightly or monthly box, each containing four recipe kits that you choose.

Key facts – Price per meal (per person): 62p to £1.25 (with subscription; fresh ingredients not included); Delivery: Free; Delivery days: Monday to Saturday (via Royal Mail); Special diets catered for: Vegetarian, gluten-free, light

Order now from Simply Cook

2. Chefly: Best meal delivery service

Price: £7 (per meal) | Buy now from Chefly



Chefly isn’t your standard recipe kit, in that you don’t have to prepare anything yourself. Instead, you choose a set number of meals to be delivered each week, which can then be heated from fresh or frozen in as little as three minutes. There are 29 different options to choose from and these change every three weeks.

Asides from convenience, the most notable thing about the dishes we tried was how well balanced they were. Every meal has nutrition in mind, with plenty of high protein and high fibre options available. What’s more, every option comes in at 600 calories or less – ideal if you’re watching your weight. The ingredients are fresh, well-cooked and free from preservatives but due to their vacuum-sealed packaging, the shelf life is still an impressive seven to ten days.

The only big qualm we have is with the price. At £7 per meal, these aren’t going to be for everyone. However, the taste, convenience and nutritional benefits do justify this somewhat – it’s not your bog-standard ready meal by any means. There also aren’t any vegan options available at the moment, though this may change.

Currently, you can order six, nine or 12 meals per week but this will soon be changing to allow customers to choose anywhere between four to 14 dishes. Delivery can be scheduled for either a Wednesday or Friday and boxes can be left out of the fridge for up to 48 hours if you happen to be out.

Key facts – Price per meal (per person): £7-£7.49 Delivery: Free; Delivery days: Wednesday and Saturday; Special diets catered for: Vegetarian, Lactose Free, Keto

Buy now from Chefly

3. Gousto: Best all-round recipe box

Price: From £25 (two meals for two) | Order now from Gousto



Gousto hit the jackpot on all counts. The quality of the ingredients was outstanding, recipe instructions were clear and just detailed enough (and on cards for easy storage), and the resulting meals were so tasty that we wished we'd ordered more, despite being generous portions.

As with all the boxes in our test, we sidestepped red meat and ordered one or two veggie or fish-based dishes from Gousto, although there's also a wide range of meat if that's your preference. Gousto's excellent website made the ordering process easy; the hard part was choosing from the 30-odd recipes offered each week, in categories including Everyday Favourites, 10-Minute Meals, Beef & Pork and Dairy-Free. The site also gives recipes in full, all illustrated with step-by-step photos.

You get to see exactly what's in your box before ordering. Not just a list of contents, but nutritional and allergy info, big photos and user reviews, too. Even so, opening the box was exciting and fired us up with cheffy enthusiasm. Like the other services on our list, Gousto wrapped our fresh ingredients in a cool-bag made from recycled plastic and left our box in our designated safe place. There was some single-use plastic, for exact measures of chilli powder and so on, but we didn't feel the plastic usage was over the top.

We also like Gousto's wide range of delivery options. You can order a one-off box; subscribe to get weekly, fortnightly or monthly boxes; and pause your subscription whenever you want.

Read our full review of Gousto for more details

Key facts – Price per meal (per person): £2.38 to £6.24; Delivery: Free; Delivery days: Seven days a week; Special diets catered for: Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, light

Order now from Gousto

4. Hello Fresh: Best recipe box for new cooks

Price: from £30 (three meals for two) | Order now from Hello Fresh



“The UK's leading recipe box” provider is our top choice for families who want to improve their cooking skills together. We found the recipes particularly quick and easy to follow thanks to illustrated, step-by-step instruction cards. Ingredients were top-notch and the results were delicious.

As with Gousto, Hello Fresh has a weekly menu of dozens of recipes in a decent range of categories, including Quick Meals, Low Calorie Meals and World Cuisines. Annoyingly. there's no one-click way to see just vegan or gluten-free recipes, and the site tries hard to get you to sign up before showing you any food (“You'll choose your recipes after checkout,” it says when you click View Our Boxes). Tip: you can read the recipes here online without subscribing.

Hello Fresh's subscription options could be more flexible. You can't order a one-off box; the minimum number of recipes you can order per week is three; and it's hard to find an alternative to once-weekly delivery. However, you can skip a week whenever you want, and you can contact Hello Fresh to set up a fortnightly or monthly delivery if you prefer.

Key facts – Price per meal (per person): £3.44 to £5; Delivery: Free; Delivery days: Monday to Saturday; Special diets catered for: Yes, but they don't have their own categories

Order now from Hello Fresh

5. Mindful Chef: Best recipe box for low-carb meals

Price: From £20 (two meals for two) | Order now from Mindful Chef



To paraphrase a 1970s advert, Andy Murray liked Mindful Chef's health-focused recipes boxes so much he bought a bit of the company. His patronage is a good illustration of what Mindful Chef is all about: body-conscious eating, with no dairy, gluten or refined carbohydrate. Meat is 100% grass-fed and British; fish is sustainably sourced; veg is seasonal, and every meal is approved by a nutritionist.

But does it taste good? In our experience, yes. We could have done with a little less packaging but the quality of ingredients was very high, and the recipes were surprisingly easy to follow. We took a little over half an hour to prepare a tasty mushroom, walnut and lentil risotto.

Unlike its rivals, Mindful Chef doesn't assume everyone's got a family – so it's the only UK recipe box service to offer a one-person option. There are 16 new recipes to choose from each week, with weekly or twice-weekly deliveries.

Key facts – Price per meal (per person): From £4; Delivery: Free; Delivery days: Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday; Special diets catered for: Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, low-carb

Order now from Mindful Chef

6. Abel & Cole: Best recipe box for experienced cooks

Price: £12 (minimum order) | Order now from Abel & Cole



Abel & Cole's recipe boxes only ever contain 100% organic and responsibly sourced ingredients. You're offered 15 new recipes each week, in categories including Meat, Foodie, Speedy and Light (under 500 calories), and you can choose as many as you want for your box; the price depends on how many you add.

We found some Abel & Cole recipes a little tricky, which may be an advantage or disadvantage for you. And it's the only one of our top six to add a delivery charge, albeit just £1.25. But its ingredients tasted outstanding and it scored top marks for recyclable packaging. Even the plastic-wrapped herbs came in zip-style bags that we could use again.

You can order a one-off box or sign up to get a delivery weekly, fortnightly or even every two months. Abel & Cole also does Simply Cook-style meal kits, starting at £14.50, plus organic veg and meat delivery boxes without recipes.

Key facts – Price per meal (per person): From £6; Delivery: £1.25; Delivery days: Seven days a week (depending on postcode); Special diets catered for: Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, light

Order now from Abel & Cole

7. Feast Box: Best recipe box for world cuisine

Price: from £5 per person | Order now from Feast Box



Brush up your cheffing skills and impress friends and family with these Asian and Middle-Eastern inspired dishes from Feast Box, whose sister company is Red Rickshaw, the UK's largest online Asian supermarket.

You can choose from 12 recipes each week, many of them vegan and vegetarian, with a full ingredient and nutritional rundown available if you click a recipe's thumbnail. Minimum order is two recipes for two people, but many of these dishes can be frozen in batches after cooking, so solo diners don't miss out.

Feast Box isn't a recipe box for quick family meals – some dishes take up to 90 minutes to prepare – but it's ideal for cooks who are both busy and ambitious. Ingredients are delivered in exact quantities, meaning less prep, tidying and waste, but you get plenty of opportunity to learn new skills and inventine, high-quality dishes. Cost is also extremely reasonable, and delivery is free.

Our only grumble is that Feast Box only delivers on Wednesdays and Fridays. Our box was delivered while we were out and left in the porch as requested, but many won't have this option.

Key facts – Price per meal: from £5.20; Delivery: Free; Delivery days: Wednesday and Friday daytime; Special diets catered for: vegan, vegetarian

Order now from Feast Box

8. Riverford: Best organic meat and veg recipe box

Price: £15 (minimum order) | Order now from Riverford



Don't be fooled by the meat-free vision of green bursting from the box in our photo. Riverford farm, one of the veg box pioneers, also offers 100% organic and free-range meat plus wild fish in its weekly recipe list. If the excellent-quality ingredients in our veggie box are anything to go by, you're in for a treat whatever your eating preferences.

With 12 weekly recipes to choose from, the emphasis here is on quality over quantity. Categories include Foodie, Simple and Meat, and most recipes offer an international flavour without being pretentious (lemon paprika chicken, new potato bhuna and so on). Prepare to spend an hour or so in the kitchen to get the most out of these fantastic ingredients.

Riverford's customer service feels more like personal service. The company even rang with a courtesy call the day before delivery, like the old-fashioned local grocer everyone wishes they still had. And the Riverford driver, who delivered our box first thing on a Sunday, was politeness personified.

Delivery options are up to you. You can set up a regular order for delivery every week, fortnight, month (or somewhere in between), or order a one-off box whenever you like. The excellent Riverford website offers recipes and nutritional and sourcing info, and also has a shop for individual ingredients.

Key facts – Price per meal (per person): From £4.59 (incl 10% off when ordering three or more recipes); Delivery: Free; Delivery days: Seven days a week (depending on postcode); Special diets catered for: Vegan, vegetarian, light

Order now from Riverford

9. Pasta Evangelists: Best recipe box for last-minute date nights

Price: From £13 (for two) | Order now from Pasta Evangelists

A box of authentic Italian fresh pasta and sauce from Pasta Evangelists is no harder to prepare than beans on toast, but feels much more special and tastes divine. This isn't a recipe box for brushing up your chef skills, but it's ideal for a date night when you want to impress without plumping for a takeaway or spending ages in the kitchen.

Each week you get to choose from ten recipes (well, combinations of fresh pasta and sauce, plus garnishes). Conchiglie alla puttanesca with tuna, fettuccine with sausage and mascarpone, pea and mint triangoli with wild rocket pesto… it's all way ahead of spag bol. You need to select at least two recipes per order, but the whole lot needn't come to more than £13, plus £3.50 delivery for a one-off order. If you subscribe, recipes are discounted and delivery is free.

Portion sizes aren't huge, but we found the quality to be so high that the pricing is reasonable. Our three recipes turned up by courier the morning after we ordered, carefully wrapped in eco-friendly packaging and with a reusable ice pack to keep the food cool. The pasta and sauces can be frozen within a day of delivery, so waste is minimal. The food took us minutes to prepare and was absolutely delicious. It was far superior to a takeaway – or indeed anything we've tried to cook from scratch!

Key facts – Price per meal: From £6.50; Delivery: £3.50 one-off, free for subscribers (cancel any time); Delivery days: 7 days a week; Special diets catered for: Vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free

Order now from Past Evangelists

10. Little Cooks Co: Best recipe box for families with children

Price: From £8.33 per family box | Order now from Little Cooks Co



Stuck for pressie ideas for young nieces and nephews? Then you can't go far wrong with a gift box or subscription from this UK organic scheme for kids aged 3-10 and their grown-ups.

You get one recipe box per month, costing from £8.99 to £12.99 depending on your plan. The box fits through standard letterboxes and everything inside it has a shelf life of at least three months, so there's no pressure to rush everything into the fridge or freezer then cook it before you've found a spare moment.

Each box contains a new recipe (which you can't choose, although kids will enjoy the surprise) on beautifully-presented wipe-clean cards, plus all the dry ingredients, herbs and spices needed for a family-sized cook-up. There's an emphasis on baking, but kids will learn to make sit-down meals too, such as cheesy bean bake and chicken satay. You can get an idea of the recipes on offer – and follow them for free – from the excellent website.

We gave our Little Cooks Co box to the family next door and their feedback was sensational. The kids enjoyed making their rocky road flapjacks, the parents found the recipe perfectly pitched for under-10s, and they all declared the grub delicious.

Key facts – Price per box: from £8.33; Delivery: Free with all subscription plans; Delivery days: Mon-Sat (Royal Mail); Special diets catered for: All ingredients are vegetarian, gluten-free, soy-free, organic, and free of refined sugar

Order now from Little Cooks Co