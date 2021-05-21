Best budget gaming chairs 2021: Up your game with these affordable gaming chairs

Whether you’re a keen PC gamer or want to bring some added comfort to your home office, a gaming chair can be an invaluable purchase. Once considered exclusively high-end, gaming chairs now cover a wide range of prices, making them a legitimate piece of office furniture whatever your budget. In this guide you’ll find our favourite budget gaming chairs in 2021.

Best budget gaming chairs: At a glance

How to choose the best cheap gaming chair for you

Before diving into our list of the best budget gaming chairs, it’s worth figuring out exactly what your needs are. Do you want adjustable armrests? Are you that bothered about a footrest? Here we’ll go through some of the key features of gaming chairs, and why they might be useful for you.

Do you want adjustable armrests?

If you’re looking to protect your wrists and arms when gaming or working, you’ll need a chair with armrests – and some are even adjustable. A few chairs here feature armrests which can be moved up and down, but a smaller number have armrests which can be adjusted in four directions: up/down and left/right. The more they can move, the more likely you are to find that comfortable sweet spot.

Do you need cushions and lumbar support?

Gaming chairs tend to be comfy, but many supplement their seat padding with two extra cushions. One usually sits below the neck while the other provides lumbar support, and both are designed to make your working or gaming experience more ergonomic. If you want the most comfortable experience, get a chair with pillows.

Reclining

Most low-end gaming chairs can tilt, giving you the freedom to sit back slightly – but the best budget gaming chairs also allow you to recline. That means they can be upright when working, mildly reclined when watching YouTube, and fully reclined if you want a home office snooze. Remember though, the amount of reclining you can do will vary depending on the chair you get.

The best budget gaming chairs to buy

1. ADX AChair19: The best budget gaming chair for price

The AChair19 is one of the cheapest gaming chairs you can buy in 2021, and comes from ADX, Currys’ own in-house brand. Quick and relatively easy to assemble, the AChair features a PVC, black and grey colour scheme with eye-catching neon orange piping – and it comes with fixed armrests too.

At £100 it’s big on value but still offers decent performance; the padding is robust and long-lasting – though not too breathable – and while there’s no lumbar support the AChair is both height and angle adjustable. A great entry into the world of gaming chairs.

The ADX comes with a one-year warranty and because it’s from Currys, you have the option to visit a physical store should anything be amiss.

2. ADX Race19: The best budget gaming chair for racing fans

Curry’s ADX brand also produces the Race19 and, despite costing just £150, it packs in some serious features. Priced £50 more than the AChair19, the Race19 adds a funky-looking racing-style seat, and pairs it with a snazzy grey, black and neon orange colour scheme in synthetic PU leather. The Race19 is also available with the orange swapped out for hot pink.

However, most useful is the Race19’s adjustable armrests and lumbar supporting cushions, which both add an extra layer of comfort. Pair that with height and angle adjustability, and the ADX Race19 should provide comfortable gaming for hours on end.

Most report that the Race19 is fairly easy to assemble, though at 22kg it can be a little heavier to push around than other chairs on this list. Still, that’s the price you pay for impressive build quality and extra comfort.

3. GTPLAYER: The best modern looking budget gaming chair

Priced at £130, the GTPLAYER gaming chair is ideal for those on a budget, but its looks don’t betray its bargain price. Covered in a bright camouflage pattern, the GTPLAYER is available in white, red or slime green colours – but all offer the same mix of features.

Two extra pillows support the base of your back and the top of your neck, while armrests along with height and tilt controls ensure that you’re able to customize the GTPLAYER to your exact comfort requirements.

Buyers report that putting the GTPLAYER together can take anything from 30-60 minutes, and all components are labelled to speed the process along. Customers also praised the GTPLAYER for its sturdiness – thanks to a metal base – as well as its ability to comfortably seat those over 6ft.

A solid purchase for those looking for a more modern-looking gaming chair.

4. GT Racing Pro series: The best budget gaming chair for features

GT Racing is no stranger to the gaming chair market; after launching in the US in 2015, the brand soon gained popularity in Europe, and now it’s regularly regarded as one of the best gaming chair makers on the market. GT Racing produces a range of products, but the Pro series represents its budget option.

For under £200, you get a competitive checklist of features which’ll have more expensive gaming chairs worried. Adjustable armrests come with all chairs in the Pro series, making it even easier to reduce arm and wrist fatigue when gaming or working. And when used in conjunction with height adjustment, you should be able to find your perfect working position. And of course, it comes in a range of retina-sizzling colours.

What’s more, 170-degree recline capability, an extra headrest and metal frame mean GT Racing Pro series chairs are also as robust as they are comfy. Our favourite feature? A fabric mesh ensures the GT Racing’s padding is both comfortable but breathable – ideal if you’re using the chair for longer gaming or working sessions.

5. Play haha.: The best budget gaming chair for value

The rather unimaginatively-named play haha. is the best-selling gaming chair on Amazon, and for good reason. Priced at £78 (though it’s often less than that) it’s supremely cheap but does just enough to make it a solid step into the world of gaming chairs.

Available in electric blue, red, purple and black the Play haha understandably doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of some other chairs on this list – but it does have a handful of solid, useful features. A relatively sturdy frame and PU wheels mean it's sturdy in use, while fixed armrests and a rather plush integrated headrest mean it offers some comfort when typing or gaming.

There are no cushions here, but the Play haha does use breathable mesh – a life saver if you’re gaming for long periods – and features around 10cm of height adjustability. Another plus point? At 14.5kg it’s also extremely light and easy to move around.

6. GT Omega Pro Series: The best budget gaming chair for comfort

GT Omega is an increasingly popular name in the gaming space, and a lot of that good reputation is thanks to its impressive Pro Series. Featuring some useful features, such as extensive recline, a locking tilting mechanism and strong build quality throughout – the Pro series is competitive, but still costs less than £200.

Like all good gaming chairs, the GT Omega Pro Series is certainly eye-catching, and comes in seven possible colours. It features one of the largest possible recline functions we’ve seen on a gaming chair in 2021, and that means you’re able to work, relax or even sleep. Like other chairs on this list, the Pro Series has adjustable armrests, but unlike others here they’re also adjustable in four directions. That means you can adjust them up and down as well as left and right.

Throw in a solid steel frame, extra support cushions and slick caster wheels, and the Pro Series has the build quality to match its bulging spec list.

7. Play haha ergonomic gaming chair: The best budget gaming chair for multiple uses

Play haha is responsible for one of the cheapest gaming chairs you can buy, but here it ups the price for a serious boost in performance. At less than £150, the play haha ergonomic gaming chair still sits at the lower end of the market but offers a range of features that you’d be hard pressed to find in a chair double the price.

All the basics are here. There’s 10cm of height adjustability, a steel frame and armrests – but there’s also much more. The play haha. can recline an impressive 135 degrees, making it suitable for work, casual video-watching and even sleep – and there’s an optional footrest for the times you really need to relax.

Like other more expensive chairs here, the play haha also features a headrest and waist pillow and combines them with fully adjustable armrests, which can be repositioned up and down as well as left and right.

Amazon buyers report that despite the features and the price, the play haha isn’t hard to put together, and is also suitable for those over 6ft.