Corsair TC200 review: A solid gaming chair for the money

Corsair’s TC200 is exactly what you think a gaming chair should be. The exaggerated lines and blinding white fabric on the model I was sent to review drew plenty of attention at the Expert Reviews office – opinions were divided on the design, but there were lots of people who liked the bright cleanliness of the paint job and the aggressive height of the backrest.

I’m not personally fond of the traditional “gamer” aesthetic, but I didn’t find it too off putting here, and the TC200 impressed me in many other ways. It offers great value for money, delivering a suite of adjustment options and that divisive but striking design for a thoroughly reasonable price. If your gaming rig is clad in a sleek white case, and the wall behind your monitor is adorned with soft, geometric LED lighting, I have a feeling the Corsair TC200 is the chair for you.