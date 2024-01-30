Noblechairs Legend TX review: A top-notch chair for work and gaming

The Noblechairs Legend TX doesn’t look like a traditional gaming chair. The model I reviewed comes in an understated grey fabric, with only modest Noblechairs branding adorning the front and rear of the backrest and no trace of the colourful stitching or exaggerated “wings” you’ll find on rival chairs.

That’s fine by me. While some of the other chairs I tested for the latest update to our best gaming chairs roundup attracted raised eyebrows from colleagues, the Noblechairs Legend TX flew comfortably under the radar. It’s a classy slab of grey that delivers exceptional adjustability and all the comfort you would expect from a gaming chair without screaming about it – and that’s why it’s my favourite of the lot.