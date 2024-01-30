Secretlab Titan Evo review: The best gaming chair, bar none
The Secretlab Titan Evo is a high-end beast of a gaming chair and my favourite of 2024 so far
Pros
- Very well-cushioned
- Excellent adjustment options
- Beautifully made
Cons
- Heavy
- Expensive
Secretlab’s Titan Evo gaming chair has a strong reputation and a boatload of accolades to its name. You need only see it in the flesh to understand why: it’s big, bold and eye-catching, and immediately became a firm favourite around the office (in the end, our product assistant Louise claimed the Titan Evo for herself and refused to give it up).
Of course, good looks and a packed trophy cabinet aren’t everything, and I was determined to scrutinise the Titan Evo thoroughly before I reached any conclusions. But there’s rarely smoke without a fire, and I’m pleased to report that the Titan Evo almost overwhelmingly earns its reputation. A few minor nitpicks notwithstanding, this is a seriously impressive gaming chair and a deserving Best Buy award winner.
Secretlab Titan Evo review: What does it do well?
This is undoubtedly the most well-made gaming chair I’ve tested. The Titan Evo feels impressively sturdy in almost all regards, from the beautiful red stitching and sleek black leatherette to the memory foam pillow that connects magnetically to the headrest. I believe Secretlab’s claims regarding the durability of that leatherette – it does a brilliant job imitating leather and so far hasn’t picked up a single scratch.
As ever, assessing comfort is a tricky thing, but I will say that Secretlab has struck a good balance between firmness and cushioning – the cold foam has more give than the kind inside the Noblechairs Legend TX. The wide backrest and seat bucket (53cm and 47cm respectively) don’t cradle your body too restrictively, which is great for fidgeters such as myself. Moreover, the magnetic memory foam pillow is the comfiest of its kind I’ve tried.
I have no complaints about the quality of the various adjustment mechanisms: as you’d expect from such a high-end chair, everything moves effortlessly, from the height adjustment (7.5cm of it) to the 4D armrests. The Titan Evo also has the best example of hidden integrated lumbar support I’ve seen: you can shift the cushion up/down and in/out, with enough movement to provide a decent level of support for most people.
It’s also worth pointing out that Secretlab does customisation better than any other brand, with three sizes, four upholstery materials and around 50 different designs to choose from, as well as three kinds of armrest cushioning. All gaming chairs should offer this much choice.
Secretlab Titan Evo review: What could it do better?
The Titan Evo starts at £469 for a small or regular size, but it’s possible to spend up to £914 (if you opt for an XL in Napa leather). That unavoidably makes it one of the most expensive chairs I’ve tested. With £100 on most of its rivals, it will be out of reach of some gamers.
Then there’s the weight. At 34.5kg (for the regular), this is the heaviest chair on test by some margin, and you can tell – raising it from a lowered position is hard work even with hydraulics and the Titan Evo doesn’t quite roll as smoothly as its lighter rivals.
Secretlab Titan Evo review: Should you buy it?
These quibbles, however, are minor. The Secretlab Titan Evo is without a doubt one of the best gaming chairs around. Competition is fierce – it’s practically a deadlock between this chair and the excellent Noblechairs Legend TX – but one thing is indisputable: the Titan Evo has no rivals where sheer luxury is concerned. If you’ve got the cash and you want all the trimmings, the Titan Evo is an easy recommendation.