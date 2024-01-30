Secretlab Titan Evo review: The best gaming chair, bar none

As ever, assessing comfort is a tricky thing, but I will say that Secretlab has struck a good balance between firmness and cushioning – the cold foam has more give than the kind inside the Noblechairs Legend TX. The wide backrest and seat bucket (53cm and 47cm respectively) don’t cradle your body too restrictively, which is great for fidgeters such as myself. Moreover, the magnetic memory foam pillow is the comfiest of its kind I’ve tried.

I have no complaints about the quality of the various adjustment mechanisms: as you’d expect from such a high-end chair, everything moves effortlessly, from the height adjustment (7.5cm of it) to the 4D armrests. The Titan Evo also has the best example of hidden integrated lumbar support I’ve seen: you can shift the cushion up/down and in/out, with enough movement to provide a decent level of support for most people.