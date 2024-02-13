Sybr Gaming Chair review: A baffling misstep

Born of a collaboration between The Senator Group (owners of the Slouch office chair brand) and British esports group Excel, the Sybr Gaming Chair is the offspring of a match made in heaven. Gaming chairs often sacrifice the kind of top-tier ergonomics you would want from a chair for overbaked luxury or the “gamer” aesthetic, so having the expertise of a company such as Slouch to hand ought to produce devastatingly good results.

Sadly, much of that expertise seems to have been ignored in favour of the aesthetic. The Sybr Gaming Chair trades adjustability and comfort for a garish, plasticky and overwrought design that feels cheap and a little flimsy. It lacks so many of the essentials found on the other chairs I tested for our best gaming chair roundup – and yet, unbelievably, it’s also the most expensive chair I’ve tested this year.