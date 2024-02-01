ThunderX3 Core review: A top-notch mid-range gaming chair

I wasn’t expecting to test the ThunderX3 Core. It was offered almost as a footnote by the PR team who provided me with the Corsair TC200, and I initially said yes with scepticism – I hadn’t heard of ThunderX3, and I hadn’t put the Taiwanese brand’s name down on my group test product list.

But boy, am I glad I did. The ThunderX3 Core fills a valuable niche on our best gaming chair roundup: it’s keenly priced, and yet manages to avoid sacrificing anything noticeable. In fact, it does the opposite: the Core pioneers an interesting new back support system to keep you in good posture. There are a few kinks to iron out, but the ThunderX3 Core still earns its place as my favourite mid-range gaming chair so far this year.