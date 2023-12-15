Sony Inzone H5 review: A PC headset in PS5’s clothing

The Sony Inzone H5 lagged behind the rest of its party but has finally joined the chat and is ready to step in as an enticing middle ground between last year’s Inzone H3 and Inzone H7.

Like its stablemates that launched last year, the Inzone H5 may look as though it was spawned by the PlayStation 5, but those deceiving looks shroud a headset that is primarily designed for PC gaming and includes console compatibility almost as an afterthought.

READ NEXT: Best gaming headset

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as some of the features that are omitted from PS5, like Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, would be redundant inclusions given the PS5 offers its own 3D Tempest audio. I did miss the extra level of audio customisation available on PC when playing on PS5, but otherwise, there’s little to dislike here. If you’re looking for an affordable headset for multi-platform gaming, the Sony Inzone H5 should be high on your list.