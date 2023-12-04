Acer Nitro 17 review (AN17-51): A perfectly balanced big-screen gaming laptop

Acer Nitro 17 review: Performance and battery life

The Nitro 17 follows a similar path to the Asus TUF A15 by arriving with a CPU that’s good enough for most everyday jobs, rather than a more powerful component that will put the price up but prove largely unnecessary to most users.

Its Intel Core i5-13500H is a 12-core affair with four performance cores and a top Turbo frequency of 4.7GHz. Granted, it can’t turn in the sort of performances we’ve seen from the latest Raptor Lake Core i7 and Core i9 CPUs but for most jobs it’s more than sufficient.

Meanwhile, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU has a TGP of 140W and 6GB of vRAM, and while it can’t quite match the old RTX 3060 for sheer performance, it’s more efficient and supports Nvidia’s latest upscaling capabilities.

In our CPU-intensive 4K multimedia benchmark the laptop scored an overall score of 352, which is lower than the 426 achieved by the Core i7-12700H-powered 2022 Nitro 5; nevertheless, it’s still fast enough to chew through productivity tasks in pretty short order. As an example, the SPECviewperf 3ds Max 3D modelling test ran at 72.6fps, which is pretty quick even if the Nitro 5 managed 110fs.

Twelve months ago, I wouldn’t have expected much from a Core i5 and RTX 3050 gaming laptop. In fact, I would have questioned if it really deserved to be called a gaming laptop at all. But the new RTX 40-series GPUs are a big step forward, not least because of the clever upscaling technology that is DLSS 3. This allows less powerful machines to run Triple-A games at frame rates far beyond what a comparable 2022 system could hope to achieve.

To underline that point, I ran a selection of demanding titles at Full HD, maximum graphics detail, with Ray Tracing on, DLSS set to Balanced and, for the DLSS 3 titles, Frame Generation engaged.

These were the results I saw (average frame rates): Metro Exodus – 48fps; Cyberpunk 2077 – 63.5fps; Returnal – 52fps; Hitman 2 – 50.5fps. An RTX 4080 or 4090 laptop would do much better, but when you consider that one of those will cost you at least £1,000 more, I would say the Nitro 17’s frame-rate-per-pound is very impressive.

A gaming laptop’s battery life can vary hugely, depending on what you’re doing with it. In our standard video rundown test, a full charge of the Nitro 17’s 95Wh battery lasted just over eight and a half hours – not too shabby at all. On the flip side, 40 minutes of playing Returnal drained 50% of the battery, and the lights went out after 1hr 15mins.

The Nitro 17’s efficiency is also borne out by the amount of heat it produces – or, rather, the lack of it. No matter how hard I thrashed the Nitro, it never became more than a bit warm to the touch. And even when the fans had to hit full speed, the noise they made was never intrusive – it was always a whoosh, never a roar.