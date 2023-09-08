Alienware m16 R1 AMD review: A fantastic tale of dragons and aliens

The Sandisk 1TB PCIe 4 SSD in my review machine was a strong performer, with sequential read and write speeds of 5,840MB/s and 5,287MB/s, respectively.

Alienware m16 R1 AMD review: Keyboard, touchpad and webcam

The m16 can be ordered with either CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical keys or a standard chiclet keyboard. For gamers, the extra £35 for a mechanical keyboard is a no-brainer, but it’s good to have a choice should you need to type in a quiet environment – mechanical keyboards and libraries do not pair well together. It’s worth noting that the mechanical keyboard is only available in the US layout, not the UK, but, whichever keyboard you choose, you get per-key sRGB lighting and the option to create your own macros. The keyboard on my test machine was a solid, but feature-free, chiclet affair with no design nods to the gaming community other than the Fn 1 key, which toggles the system into high-performance mode. At the very least, Alienware could have fitted highlighted WASD and arrow keys. The m16 also lacks a numeric keypad, though you get dedicated volume keys on the keyboard’s right edge. Because of the deep grille above the keyboard, there’s precious little space below and that results in a small touchpad, just 112mm wide by 65mm deep. It performs perfectly well, and the click-action is ideally weighted and precise, but it’s really too small for creative work. Above the display sits an excellent 1080p webcam, one of the best I’ve come across on a gaming laptop, regardless of price. The camera also supports Windows Hello facial recognition. Biometric security is never a given on gaming laptops, no matter how expensive, so kudos to Alienware for fitting it.

Alienware m16 R1 AMD review: Display and audio

Alienware has replaced the 15.6-inch 16:9 display of the m15 R7 with a 16-inch, 2,560 x 1,600, 16:10 IPS screen to keep up with the times. The maximum refresh rate is 240Hz, but you can set it fixed to 60Hz, 120Hz, or 240Hz, or use one of the two Dynamic settings: 120-240Hz or 60-120Hz. Colour gamut volumes are good, with 150.3% sRGB, 103.6% Adobe RGB, and 106.5% DCI-P3. Delta E colour accuracy came in at 3.14 versus the sRGB profile, which is fine for general use but a little on the high side for colour-critical work.

The maximum brightness of 346cd/m2 is quite middle-of-the-road, and the same applies to the 1,174:1 contrast ratio. However, motion handling is very impressive – with no ghosting or smearing – and supports Nvidia’s G-Sync adaptive sync technology. The sound system pumps out an impressive amount of volume – 79.2dB(A) measured from a pink noise source at a 1m distance – and there’s plenty of bass to underpin things. The soundscape can get quite raucous at maximum volume, but dialling it down a bit soon fixes that.

Alienware m16 R1 AMD review: Performance and battery life

This m16 is the first laptop we’ve tested with one of AMD’s new Dragon Range CPUs. These are designed to match Intel’s latest Raptor Lake chips by offering similar performance but with greater efficiency.

The 12-core 5.2GHz Ryzen 9 7845HX chip in this review model m16 isn’t the most powerful Dragon Range CPU – that accolade goes to the 16-core 7945HX – but it’s still quite a performer. Hooked up to the 7845HX is a 140W TGP Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM. In our 4K multimedia benchmark, the m16 scored 561 points, which isn’t so far away from the blistering 632 scored by the Intel Core i9-13980HX-powered Asus ROG Scar Strix 16, a laptop costing almost twice as much.