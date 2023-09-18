Alienware m18 R1 (2023) review: A staggeringly powerful 18in gaming laptop

The Alienware m18 proves that, in 2023, 18 is the new 17.3. In fact, all of the major gaming laptop manufacturers – including Acer, Asus, and Razer, as well as Alienware – are in the process of replacing their high-end, 17.3in, 16:9 display machines with models featuring an 18in, 16:10 display. As ideas go, it’s a good one and, with the exception of the Alienware m18 R1 (2023) that I’m writing this on, the new breed of 18in laptops really aren’t any bigger or heavier than their 17.3in forebears, but the extra screen space is well worth having for gaming, entertainment, and productivity.

The latest generation of CPUs and GPUs from Intel, Nvidia, and AMD also mean that these new 18in super-laptops are now genuine desktop replacements. “Desktop replacement” is a phrase that’s been tossed around for a while, but now it can finally be used without exception, caveat, or excuse, as this new breed is capable of levels of performance that even 24 months ago would have been beyond our wildest imagining.