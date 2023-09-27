Medion Erazer Crawler E40 review: The best value gaming laptop around

Medion Erazer Crawler E40 review: Design and build quality

The shell of the Erazer Crawler E40 is an off-the-shelf white-label unit, in this case from Taiwanese OEM Clevo. The Gigabyte G5 uses the same case and keyboard, and the two laptops even share the same capacity battery.

That’s not a problem because both machines are rather smart and well-made. The lid is a little on the wobbly side but the worst thing I can say about the styling is that it’s rather generic.

The E40 weighs 2.26kg, which is good for a 15.6in gaming laptop and it isn’t overly bulky at 361 x 241 x 28mm. The 230W power adapter adds 430g but it’s one of the smaller power bricks I’ve come across, so the E40 and the power supply can be slipped into the average backpack without any bother.

The selection of ports around the edges is pretty decent, too. On the right side, you’ll find a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port and a Gigabit Ethernet LAN connector, while on the left are two USB-A ports (2.0 and 3.2 Gen 1) and two 3.5mm audio jacks. At the rear is a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, HDMI 2.1 and Mini DisplayPort 1.4 video outputs and the DC-input jack. The USB-C port supports DisplayPort video but not PD charging.

Removing the base panel from the E40 is a piece of cake and once inside you can access the two SODIMM mounts and the SSD mount. Don’t get too excited by the fact that there’s a gap for a 2.5in drive, though, because there are no connectors for it. Normally I’d administer a good kicking to any gaming laptop without the option to add storage but, given the price of the E40, I’m inclined to be more lenient.