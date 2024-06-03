Asus ROG Ally X hands-on: Asus levels up its gaming handheld

The Ally X is heavier, but only by 11.5% to 678g from 608g, and although a tad thicker, it doesn’t feel much bulkier.

Under the hood, there’s now 24GB of RAM, up from 16GB, and 1TB of SSD storage as standard. Another notable change Asus has made to the storage arrangement is that it’s in the form of a removable M.2 2280 drive, making it easier and cheaper to boost storage – for those who are handy with their DIY skills. Asus has also removed the XG Mobile port and replaced it with a second USB-C 4 port with support for DisplayPort 1.4 and USB PD 3 charging.

The improvements don’t stop with specifications, though. The Ally X also comes with a host of upgrades and small tweaks to general usability. The joysticks are now tougher and rated at 5 million cycles instead of 2 million, and they have stiffer springs for greater precision.

The hand grips have been rounded off to make them more comfortable. The rear macro buttons have been made smaller so they’re not as easy to tap by accident. Asus has tweaked the distances between the sticks and the buttons to make everything easier to reach with your thumbs. The cooling is better, Asus’ Armoury Crate software has been redesigned to give it a cleaner console-style look, and for those who care about looks, it’s now available in black as well as white.

I tried it at the launch event, and it felt very comfortable in my hands, with all the buttons falling nicely under my fingers and thumbs. Comfort isn’t something you can gauge from a quick five-minute gaming session, though – you only get a true impression after holding the thing in your hands for hours – but it’s certainly good to see Asus taking customer suggestions on board and working to improve things across the board.

