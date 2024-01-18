Gamesir Galileo G8 review: The best way to turn your phone into a handheld gaming console

On the base of the controller, built into the grips, you’ll find two customisable L4 and R4 buttons, which you can assign to mirror the function of any two of the standard inputs. Meanwhile, you get the standard Menu and View buttons, along with a round Home button that works as the Xbox or PlayStation button, plus two smaller M and Capture buttons, which we’ll get to later.

The Galileo G8 works much like the Razer Kishi v2 or the Backbone One, with your smartphone slotting in between the two halves of the controller with the USB Type-C plug inserted into the phone’s port, and your device held in place by a spring-loaded extending backplate. The backplate itself provides plenty of support, while thick rubber pads on either side maintain a solid grip. Once the controller is connected, it just works with compatible games and apps – even without Gamesir’s companion app installed. There’s also a USB Type-C port at the front for passthrough charging, along with a 3.5mm headset socket.

The design is the Galileo G8’s biggest selling point, but there’s some interesting tech inside the controller too. The two analogue sticks use Hall Effect technology, which should make them more accurate while minimising any risk of the dreaded “stick drift” that has affected so many Nintendo Switch controllers. The same goes for the triggers for added precision and speed of response. Meanwhile, the face plates are removable – and theoretically swappable should Gamesir release some alternative designs – while the thumbsticks themselves can be swapped, with tall, small and dome versions included in the box.

