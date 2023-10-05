HyperX unveils the Vision S – a 4K webcam aimed at streamers

HyperX launches a trio of products – a 4K webcam, USB audio interface and microphone arm, all aimed at streamers

HyperX has taken the wraps off a set of new gaming peripherals from at HP’s Imagine autumn technology conference. The three new products comprise the Vision S, a 4K camera with autofocus and Windows Hello support; the HyperX Caster, a microphone/camera arm with toolless tensioning and adjustment; and a USB audio interface aimed specifically at games streamers – the HyperX Audio Mixer.

HyperX Vision S webcam

If you’re looking to up your webcam game, the Vision S certainly seems to have it where it counts. It employs an 8MP Sony Starvis CMOS sensor and captures 4K video at up to 30fps, with autofocus and a 90-degree diagonal field of view.

It’s all wrapped up in a sleek, solid, extruded aluminium housing attached to a monitor mount that allows swivel adjustment of 90-degree left and right and 45-degrees of vertical tilt. HyperX is also including a privacy cover, although this isn’t integrated into the body of the camera. Instead, it clips to the front magnetically and, when you remove it, it can be attached to the rear of the camera for storage.

It’s a neat solution and quality looked pretty good to my eye, too, with crisp ,colourful images and good snappy autofocus. I was less sold on the wide, 90-degree field of view, though. That might be a little wide for you, depending on how far away you like to sit from your monitor.

HyperX Caster microphone arm

The webcam is only part of the overall solution for games streamers, you’ve also got to have great audio and part of that is having a decent microphone arm that’s easy to adjust. HyperX’s new Caster is designed to do just that; it can be attached to the edge of your desk using a c-clamp and it comes with threaded adapters for 1/4in, 3/8in and 5/8in thread points.

The arm has two joints and uses a combination of spring-loaded tension and friction to provide a smooth, easily adjustable positioning. It didn’t feel particularly solid when I gave it a try but I did like how easily to adjust it was. Simply tweak the collar that sits just above the base – next to the clamp and the tension in the arm changes, allowing you to quickly fix it in place or adjust its position. There are also adjustment points at each joint, allowing you get it into just the right position without it drooping or drifting.

HyperX Audio Mixer USB audio interface

The final new product in the new HyperX range is the Audio Mixer, a USB audio interface that allows you to take control over your microphone, headphone and monitoring levels, all in one neat box.

On the top it has three input gain faders for the microphone inputs, accompanied by mute buttons for each, plus a couple of large volume knobs to the right for your headphones and line out connection. At the top left is a button for turning the phantom power on and off.

At the rear, meanwhile, is a bank of sockets for your PC via USB, while microphones are catered for via 3.5mm, 1/4in TRS and XLR inputs with 48V phantom power support. Outputs, meanwhile, comprise one 3.5mm jack for headphones and a 3.5mm line level jack.

All-in-all, it looks like a flexible little box and it should be ideal for budding streamers.