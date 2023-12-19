Meta Quest 3 review: A no-fuss VR headset with plenty of power

The Meta Quest 3 is the do-it-all VR headset for the masses. If you want a standalone headset, you got it. Want something for high-end VR gaming connected to a PC? No problem.

You set the boundaries of your room in a minute and can then wander about in VR. While most games require the bundled motion controllers, the fidelity with which the Meta 3 can model your hands in a 3D space is uncanny. It improves on the hit, 18-million selling Meta Quest 2 with colour passthrough, a lot more power and noticeably improved image quality.

This is a significant upgrade, but right now, the Meta Quest 3 isn’t necessarily the easiest of recommendations for Quest 2 owners. Why? Some of the best bits aren’t used that much in third-party software yet. And market forces say they may not be for some time.

Can developers afford to freeze out all those Quest 2 owners just to make greater use of colour passthrough? Ask us again in 18 months. There’s still life in the Quest 2 but if you want the best low-fuss mainstream headset around or are hankering for a quality upgrade, the Meta Quest 3 provides it.