The PS5 Slim is available to preorder in the UK right now

You can finally secure yourself a PS5 Slim - here’s where and how
At long last, the PS5 Slim is now up for preorder in the UK. You can secure the digital edition at PlayStation Direct for £390 or Amazon for £390, and the disc edition via PlayStation Direct for £480 or Very for £480.
There’s also some bundles available at Very: grab the PS5 Slim disc edition for £534 with Spider-Man 2; £519 with EA Sports FC 24; and £514 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
Let’s rewind a bit. The original PS5 launched back in 2020 and, no surprise, it was a hit. Reviewers were super impressed across the board, and Expert Reviews was no exception: we gave it a full five stars and a Best Buy award in our in-depth PS5 review, raving about its top-notch performance, fresh user interface, and that innovative DualSense controller.
Now, enter the PS5 Slim. Just as it’s done with previous generations of Playstation, Sony has taken all the features of the original PS5 and packed them into a more streamlined, space-friendly design. It’s for those who like their tech to be a bit more discreet but still pack a punch.
The Slim promises the same lightning-fast load times, stunning graphics, and immersive 3D audio as the original console. And yes, the DualSense controller with its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers is still part of the package, keeping the gameplay as engaging as ever.
The two new PS5 Slim models will replace the old design, and one is bundled with the Blu-ray disc drive while the Digital Edition comes without. This preorder is for the new Digital Edition, but you will be able to buy the PS5 Blu-ray drive separately and add it at a later date.
If you’re keen to see what the fuss is about, Amazon UK is the place to go to get your preorder in. If you love the idea of a PS5 with the same power and performance in a more living room-friendly package, then dive in while preorders last. With Black Friday deals steadily marching into view, however, there may be some big deals incoming on the old PS5 models. Keep an eye on our PS5 deals live blog for more information.