The PS5 Slim is available to preorder in the UK right now

At long last, the PS5 Slim is now up for preorder in the UK. You can secure the digital edition at PlayStation Direct for £390 or Amazon for £390, and the disc edition via PlayStation Direct for £480 or Very for £480.

There’s also some bundles available at Very: grab the PS5 Slim disc edition for £534 with Spider-Man 2; £519 with EA Sports FC 24; and £514 with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Let’s rewind a bit. The original PS5 launched back in 2020 and, no surprise, it was a hit. Reviewers were super impressed across the board, and Expert Reviews was no exception: we gave it a full five stars and a Best Buy award in our in-depth PS5 review, raving about its top-notch performance, fresh user interface, and that innovative DualSense controller.

Now, enter the PS5 Slim. Just as it’s done with previous generations of Playstation, Sony has taken all the features of the original PS5 and packed them into a more streamlined, space-friendly design. It’s for those who like their tech to be a bit more discreet but still pack a punch.