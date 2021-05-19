Best garden mirror 2022: The best garden mirrors to give your outdoor space a touch of character

The best garden mirrors can have a transformative effect on your garden. More than simply being stylish, garden mirrors can draw attention to the aesthetically pleasing parts of your outdoor space and give the illusion of depth, making it seem far more spacious in the process.

What’s more, as they reflect light, garden mirrors are great at illuminating your outdoor space and getting rid of any dark and drab areas. Ultimately, a well-placed garden mirror can push a bog-standard garden much closer to being the tranquil oasis you’ve always dreamed of.

Garden mirrors come in a wide array of shapes and sizes, from round to rectangular, to mirrors with shutters and even mirrors that also act as optical illusions. For this reason, choosing the best garden mirror can initially seem a daunting task. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up the finest for every budget and occasion below.

Best garden mirror: At a glance

How to choose the best garden mirror for you

Which shapes and sizes are available?

Garden mirrors come in a wide range of shapes and sizes. You can get small, square mirrors; round mirrors; larger, rectangular mirrors with classical or gothic designs; and even mirrors with shutters.

What you go for is obviously up to you, although you may be led by the size of your garden space. For instance, if you have a small garden you may want one or two smaller mirrors to make the area seem larger, as opposed to a huge mirror that dwarves everything around it.

Where exactly should I put my garden mirror?

Naturally, where you want to put your garden mirror is ultimately down to personal preference. That said, there are still some factors to consider to help you maximise your mirror’s effect.

Think about what the mirror’s reflecting – it will have a bigger, more positive impact on your garden if it’s placed opposite the greener, more aesthetically pleasing parts, as opposed to something such as a drab, grey wall.

Having plants around the mirror’s edge can also be very effective in helping it to blend in and amplify the illusion that it creates. You can also frame an area with them, drawing people’s attention to a flowerbed, feature or plant that you’re particularly proud of.

Is there anything important I should know?

Please bear in mind that mirrors can confuse birds. If they fly directly at it, it can lead to them severely injuring themselves or even dying. So please place your mirrors thoughtfully, away from any flight paths, perhaps even stick stickers on them too, to help our feathered friends avoid any nasty accidents.

Also be careful of leaving it in the sun in hot countries, as this can be a serious fire hazard.

How much should I spend on my garden mirror?

Decent garden mirrors start at around £60, although you can find some gems for under £50. The majority of models you’ll find will most likely be in the £50-£100 range, with the premium offerings coming in north of £100.

With garden mirrors, more often than not, you get what you pay for, and cheaper models can degrade over time. The two big issues to worry about are rainwater getting in between the reflective surface and the glass, and the glue spreading around the mirror’s reflective surface, which causes ugly dark marks to spread across the mirror. But again, these problems are only prevalent in cheaper, badly made models, none of which has been recommended below.

Are there any extra costs?

If you intend on hanging your garden mirror up, then you’ll need to drill into your walls or fence in order to install screws for your mirror to hang on. To do that, you will of course need a drill – you can have a look at our favourites here.

What’s more, you’ll need suitable screws. For brick and concrete, you’ll need anchor screws, such as Walldog, Tapcon or concrete screws – you can buy some cheap and reliable ones here. For wood, wood screws are unsurprisingly your best bet – you can buy some here.

The best garden mirrors you can buy

1. Creekwood Wall Mirror: Best value garden mirror

With this Creekwood wall mirror, you get a product that competes with far pricier models. One of the key reasons Creekwood is able to price it so low is the frame is made from plastic, rather than wood or metal. We appreciate this could ring some alarm bells, but it actually does a great job of mimicking aged wood, so the mirror still has a rustic look to it.

Not only does this plastic help to keep the price down, but it also makes the mirror lightweight and easy to carry and hang up. It also negates the possibility of rust or rot, so you can be confident that the mirror will withstand the elements with ease.

Key specs – Dimensions: 76 x 50 x 3cm (HWD); Frame material: Plastic

2. Louvre Rustic Wooden Garden Glass Mirror: Best garden mirror with shutters

This mirror has the best of both worlds – like most on this list, the reflective glass will brighten up small gardens, but when you’re heading indoors you can close up the shutters for a cosier feel. The wood has been artificially weathered, in an effort to give the mirror a rustic charm; it’s available in green and blue, both of which look great surrounded by luscious green plants.

The wooden frame is fully weather-resistant, as are the shutters, which is a boon for anyone who would prefer not to have to polish up the mirror after a bout of poor weather. A word of caution, though: at just over two feet tall, this is not a particularly large mirror, so it’s best suited to cosy corners and smaller gardens. But if it’s Parisian charm you’re after, look no further.

Key specs – Dimensions: 75cm x 39cm x 4cm (HxWxD); Frame material: Wood

3. Brambly Cottage Tate Accent Mirror: Best rectangular garden mirror

If you’re looking for a garden mirror with a simple yet timeless design, then this Brambly Cottage Tate Accent mirror might interest you. We love the antique look of the powder-coated steel frame, and the classy, understated decorative details that adorn it are sure to give your garden space a sense of elegance.

An aspect of this mirror that we love, which you won’t find in many others, is that due to its symmetrical design, it looks equally good whether it’s hung up vertically or horizontally. What’s more, with the predrilled holes in its corners, hanging it up couldn’t be easier.

Key specs – Dimensions: 80cm x 50cm x 1cm (HWD); Frame material: Steel

4. Primrose Rustic Oak Illusion Garden Mirror: Best optical illusion garden mirror

This oak illusion mirror from Primrose gives something a little extra. When you look at this mirror, you don’t get the impression that you’re looking at a mirror at all; you instead initially think you’re peering through a window that’s been left ajar. It took me a couple of glances to actually get my head around it, and I’m sure any guests will feel the same.

Other than providing your garden with a quirky talking point, the mirror hasn’t forgotten what its primary use is: to look nice. The wooden frame will give your garden a touch of class, and of course can be easily painted if you wish.

Key specs – Dimensions: 67.5cm x 47.5cm (HW; depth not given); Frame material: Wood

5. Charles Bentley Round Outdoor Flower Mirror: Best round garden mirror

If you’re looking for something a little different from the standard straight-edged mirrors, this classy round mirror from Charles Bentley is made up of a strong wrought iron frame and finished in a gorgeous, earthy sand colour. The classic flower design over the mirror looks like it’s straight out of a fairy tale, so it will fit nicely into any flower garden.

Whilst this mirror looks great propped up against the wall, there’s a handy hook on the back so you can mount it around the garden. Also, because it’s got such a sturdy build, you won’t have to worry about it breaking in stormy conditions outside.

Key specs – Dimensions: 80cm x 80cm x 3.5cm (HxWxD); Frame material: Iron

6. La Hacienda Garden Mirror: Best gothic garden mirror

If you want something that harks back to traditional gothic designs, then this La Hacienda garden mirror might be for you. Its classic, arched shape is reminiscent of a church window and will add heaps of character to your outdoor space.

Constructed of durable steel and glass, and with waterproof backing, this mirror will have no trouble standing the test of time. Note that due to this mirror’s hefty weight (20kg), you’ll need to use a wall plug as well as your screw to hang it up. You can purchase some affordable and reliable wall plugs here. You could even avoid hanging it up entirely by simply leaning it against a wall or shed. We think it could look equally as pleasing when leant like this, as this would really complement the rustic tone of the mirror’s stone-effect finish.

Key specs – Dimensions: 105 x 56 x 4cm (H x W x D); Frame material: Steel