Uppababy Minu® Duo: The perfect double stroller for use around town

Lightweight, narrow and suitable from birth up to 22kg, Uppababy’s new compact double stroller is a highly adaptable travel companion and an excellent everyday buggy

Whether you’re expecting a second child or twins, choosing a double stroller presents a different set of challenges to buying a single buggy.

Among the most important considerations are that you can easily fold and lift the stroller on your own, and that it can fit through a standard doorway when you’re out and about. It’s also important you still have some space free in the boot after you’ve loaded the buggy in the car.

With that in mind, a compact stroller such as the Uppbaby Minu® Duo is a sensible choice as an everyday buggy. Here, we’ll outline all the ways in which this class-leading stroller will take the hassle out of trips with your young family.

1. It fits in the tightest of spaces

One of the main advantages of a compact double stroller is they’re narrower and fold down smaller than regular double buggies. This might sound like something you’d prioritise when travelling, but it’s a useful benefit on any day.

Thanks to its narrow 70.6cm width, the Uppababy Minu® Duo will fit through any standard doorway with room to spare. That’s useful, whether you’re trying to bring your kids into the house during nap time without disturbing them, or you’re navigating a trip to the shops.



With folded dimensions of 70.6 x 32.7 x 60.1cm (WDH), the Minu® Duo’s design is compact enough that you can easily fit it into a small-to medium-sized car boot. What’s more, it’s freestanding when folded, so it doesn’t take up much room when stowed away in your car or a cupboard.

2. Lightweight and easy to fold

Once you’ve finished safely loading the kids in the car, the last thing you want is to spend ages wrestling with a finicky folding mechanism; that’s not something you need to worry about with the Uppababy Minu® Duo. Its convenient, one-step, one-handed folding mechanism means you’ll have it folded away in seconds.

And after you fold it away, a handy latch keeps everything locked in place, so you can pick it up using the handle without the whole lot unfurling. At 12.4kg, it’s light for a double buggy, too, so there’s less risk of putting your back out – providing you lift it carefully.

3. You can use it from newborn (including with an infant car seat)…

Unlike some strollers, the Uppababy Minu® Duo is suitable for newborns out of the box, without the need for additional accessories. Indeed, its 5-point, no-rethread harnesses are optimised for the narrow shoulders of newborns and the seat backs lie flat, so when you use it with the footrests raised each seat transforms into a bassinet of sorts.

Another nice touch is that there’s the option to add an Uppababy Mesa car seat (adapters sold separately) to the Minu® Duo. This is a real help if your newborn has gone to sleep during the car journey and you don’t want to wake them when you get home.



4. …And it’s big enough for your children to use for many years to come

Children are expensive, so choosing a buggy that will work for your family for many years to come is a wise investment. Whether you have twins or your second child is on its way, the Uppababy Minu® Duo is the ideal choice, thanks to its spacious seats and ample headroom.

Rated up to 22kg per child, there’s plenty of room for adjustment on the Minu® Duo; the seat back angle is fully adjustable and the buggy’s five-point harnesses widen to fit your children as they grow, meaning there’s no need to purchase additional accessories.

5. Side-by-side design means superior manoeuvrability (and more fun!)

If you’ve ever used a tandem buggy, you may have found it top-heavy and unstable, or difficult to manoeuvre thanks to its long wheelbase. With a compact side-by-side stroller like the Uppababy Minu® Duo these things are much less of a problem.

With your children’s weight evenly distributed between the four wheels, the Uppababy Minu® Duo is stable and easy to steer. And another perk to the side-by-side design is your children get to experience the world together, developing a closer bond in the process.

6. It’s made for all weather conditions

Keeping your children comfortable outdoors can be tricky and that’s especially true here in the UK. Thankfully, the Uppababy Minu® Duo’s deep UPF50+ canopies provide excellent sun protection and there’s also a mesh contained in the seat backs to maximise ventilation when you need it most.



The Minu® Duo also comes with a rain cover, so there’s no need to worry about the kids getting wet in the event of a sudden downpour.

7. There’s plenty of room to store your belongings underneath

While it can feel like a pain having to take that rain cover with you wherever you go, in our experience, you’ll likely regret it if you don’t.



The good news is the Minu® Duo has a large storage basket to keep your things safe – a relief, because two children means twice as many nappies, spare clothes and snacks. With an 11kg max capacity, you can rest assured the Minu® Duo’s storage basket is big and sturdy enough to bring everything you need for a day out and more.

In addition to this capacious basket, the Minu® Duo has a handy concealed pocket for holding an AirTag or other Bluetooth trackers. That’s an invaluable feature when you’re flying and want to check that your buggy has made it onto the plane with you.

The Uppababy Minu® Duo is available at John Lewis and Partners in Black and Charcoal/Grey. Two year guarantee included.