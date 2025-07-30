Cybex Balios Pushchair: Find the perfect travel system

Get everything you need from day one with the award-winning Cybex Balios Pushchair Bundle, a versatile travel system designed with safety and comfort in mind.

There’s no end to the list of purchases you’ll need to consider as a parent-to-be. At Expert Reviews, we’re all too familiar with the vast amount of kit you’ll need to raise a newborn: over the years, we’ve tested countless baby products, from wipes and bottles to pushchairs and monitors. Even with guidance like ours helping cut through the noise a little bit, we know there’s still far, far too much choice to be anything but stressful.

So when it comes to buying for your little one, simplicity is one of the most important attributes a product can offer. If you’re a parent-to-be looking for an all-in-one bundle to use directly from birth, the Cybex Balios S Lux travel system bundle is the perfect choice, combining an award-winning pushchair, carrycot, baby car seat, ISOFIX base and accessories into one neat package.

In this guide, we’ll outline the four different components of the Cybex Balios S Lux Bundles and how their features work together to make your life easier.

What’s in the Cybex Balios S Lux bundle?

The Cybex Balios S Lux Pushchair range is available from John Lewis and includes the Balios S Lux pushchair; Cot S Lux Carrycot with a soft foam mattress and spacious interior; your choice of Cybex award-winning lie-flat, rotating car seats; and all the necessary accessories for you and your little one including car seat adapters, cup holder, raincovers for the pushchair and carrycot and fluffy pushchair footmuff.

More specifically, you can choose between the Cloud G i-Size Car Seat and Base G Bundle in Black or Almond Beige; the Cloud T i-Size Car Seat and Base T Bundle in Moon Black; or the Cloud T i-Size Plus Car Seat and Base T Bundle in Cozy Beige.

Ultimate comfort from day one – CYBEX Cloud Baby Car Seats

Every individual element of the bundle is designed to offer luxurious comfort and cosiness. The Cloud G i-Size and Base G pairing provides an ergonomic semi-lie-flat position, in and out of the car. This is simple to recline with one hand, finding your child’s ideal position in seconds for the perfect nap on the go.

The Cloud G i-Size and Base G variant is suitable for premature babies, as it offers a protected fit for babies as small as 40cm up to 87cm/13kg.

The Cloud T i-Size and Base T combo, meanwhile, has a lie-flat position in the car and is fully adjustable into a full lie-flat position outside of the car, thanks to its innovative and unique Stretch & Lie Flat technology. Its recline hinge, situated in the hip area, allows for a simultaneously flattened back and leg rest extension, creating an optimal flat lying position for your baby. When moving into the recline positions, the handy harness automatically adjusts to ensure you do not disturb sleeping babies.

The Cloud T i-Size Car Seat and Base T is suitable for babies 45-87cm in height, and you can easily remove the newborn inlay once your baby measures taller than 60cm. To accommodate your growing child, the Cloud T i-Size has a headrest with 12 different positions.

Award winning car seat safety

In the UK, children must use a car seat until they are 12 years old or 135cm tall, whichever comes first. They must also use a rear-facing seat until at least 15 months and 76cm, before using a forward-facing seat.

While some car seats only offer one or the other, the Cybex car seat ranges offer suitability for both. The Cloud T and G i-Size are both part of modular systems, meaning your next stage car seat will fit on the same ISOFIX Base as your chosen baby car seat. While the Cloud car seats offer 180° rotation for easy on and off-boarding, when you attach the next stage Sirona range car seat, you can turn forward facing after 15 months and 76cm with the easy 360° rotation.

The Cloud G i-Size offers a one-click rotate and release system, meaning it’s in and out of your car in the blink of an eye. When rotated towards the door, the auto-release system allows you to use both hands to lift the car seat from the car.

But keeping your child safe isn’t just about travelling – it’s also about keeping them protected from the elements. Each Cloud car seat of the Bundle comes with full sun protection with its XXL Sun Canopy, made from UPF50+ fabric, protecting them from the sun, as well as wind and any busy surroundings. If you’re not using it, it can be stowed away.

For your child’s added comfort, the Cloud T i-Size PLUS features mesh inserts for even better circulation. Its specially designed 3D mesh structure improves breathability by up to six times, ensuring your child stays cool and comfortable no matter what the British weather may throw at you.

Made for everyday life – Balios S Lux

With pushchairs, one of the biggest challenges is ensuring they run smoothly over every surface – but the Cybex Balios S Lux frame is built for tricky terrain.

Its super-soft all-wheel suspension means effortless mobility for you and uninterrupted sleep for your child. So whether you’re nipping to the shops or braving the cobbles of a charming town, you can rest assured that your baby will rest in luxurious comfort. Even if you’ve headed off-road for a stroll through nature, the Balios’ all-terrain wheels won’t pick up a puncture – no matter how harsh the surface. The Balios S Lux seat unit is reversible, so when your little one is young, they can face you, then they can turn to face the world as they get older!

The Cot S Lux Carrycot offers a spacious and comfortable bed on the go for your newborn for use up to six months. It is also approved for overnight sleeping thanks to the soft, flat foam mattress and ventilated base. In summer months, open the ventilation to let a breeze pass through the carry cot and in winter months, use the extended carry cot visor to cocoon your baby.

Comfort for you and your little one

Comfort is key, both for you and your baby. Luckily, parents, parents-to-be, and grandparents benefit from an adjustable handlebar that can be tailored to your height. The Balios S Lux can also be adjusted – and folded – with one hand, measuring 75 x 60 x 41cm: a blessing for anyone who has ever tried manoeuvring a pushchair while simultaneously carting around a phone, wallet, keys, sunglasses, snacks… You get the idea.

Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, our children will grow up and will eventually outgrow their newborn positioning of lying down, and in the UK, babies can typically face forward in a buggy from 9-12 months. For it to be as comfortable a transition as possible, with the Balios S Lux pushchair, the seat is completely reversible, so it can face towards the parent or outwards to allow your child to get to know their surroundings and see the magic of the world.

Check suitability before purchase

