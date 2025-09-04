To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Much like the comical yet terrifying Daleks from pre-1980s Doctor Who, robot vacuums have always had one crippling weakness: stairs. That’s something Eufy is looking to rectify with the MarsWalker, the world’s first “stair ascending robot cleaning vacuum platform.” Yes, Eufy really has built a stair lift for a robovac, and it has to be seen to be believed.

The MarsWalker is just one of many announcements from the tech brand at this year’s IFA conference in Berlin – Eufy also revealed the RoboVac Omni S2 robot vacuum cleaner, the EufyCam S4 security camera and the AI-enhanced Eufy AI Core surveillance chip. And that’s not covering the various product announcements from parent company Anker.

So let’s not waste time: here’s everything Eufy announced at IFA 2025, including my first impressions of the utterly unique MarsWalker.

Eufy RoboVac Omni S2

The Omni S2 represents a substantial upgrade over its predecessor, the S1. With 30,000Pa of suction power (almost three times as much as the S1), 15nm of downward pressure while mopping, and a filterless, tangle-free design, the S2 is shaping up to be an extremely potent robot vacuum mop.

Like its predecessor, the Omni S2 has a UniClean docking station that performs just about every maintenance task imaginable – from emptying and washing the vacuum to drying and refilling it with detergent.

Eufy has also developed a substantial number of upgrades to the Omni S2’s navigation system. Cleanmind AI will create a 3D map of the cleaning area, avoiding obstacles and other messes and recognising individual rooms. The new wheels can detect and adapt to different surfaces – and can even navigate something tricky, such as tassels on a rug.

EufyCam S4

Eufy’s latest home security system combines two cameras in one. You’ve got a 4K wide-angle lens for broader coverage of the area outside your front door, plus a 2K dual lens with pan and tilt for close-ups. The twin cameras can zoom to capture facial details up to 15m away, and track subjects through 360 degrees to eliminate blind spots.

The EufyCam S4 also has a combination of smart motion tracking and dual motion detection (radar and PIR), and offers 24/7 colour courtesy of AI-powered low-light technology. And as with rivals such as the Reolink Altas, the S4 has a detachable 5.5W solar panel promising 220% more power than standard panels according to Eufy. In theory, this means you won’t need to connect the S4 to your mains power supply.

A single EufyCam S4 costs £299, and a dual kit costs £699. Availability is currently unknown.

Eufy MarsWalker: Hands on

During my time with Eufy at IFA 2025, I was able to take a close look at the star of the show – the Eufy MarsWalker stair-climbing robovac platform. It was trundling up and down a model staircase at the Anker/Eufy booth, collecting the new Eufy robovac Omni S2 and depositing at the top of the stairs before making the return trip.

There really is nothing on the market quite like it. Anker says the Marswalker can tackle various kinds of staircase, including right angles and mid-way landings, and it does so using a combination of four “legs” and a pair of aggressive-looking treads. The fake flooring at the booth was a glossy hard surface, and the Marswalker had no trouble climbing it, so I assume carpet will be a breeze.

The robot vacuum automatically slots into a docking bay at the rear, a little bit like it would if it were returning to its base station. At this stage I’m unsure whether the Marswalker is compatible with other robot vacuums, but I would imagine probably not. There’s also no word on pricing, but it is slated to release in the first half of 2026. This will likely be a prohibitively expensive purchase, but then again – it will save you having to purchase a fleet of robot vacuums.