Shark PowerPro Pet: The perfect cleaning companion

Have all your cleaning needs met by the Shark PowerPro Pet cordless vacuum, which comes with a game-changing Car Detail Kit, available now at John Lewis this Black Friday

Pet ownership surged during the pandemic, and last year, it was estimated that furry friends can be found in 60% of UK households. While pets make wonderful companions and can bring us great joy, cleaning up after them is often a messy business, and not many people’s idea of fun.

With the Shark PowerPro Pet, ensuring your home and car are free of the telltale signs of pet ownership has never been easier. It’s a cordless stick vacuum designed to clear pet hair from any type of flooring, and is flexible enough to reach under sofas and behind radiators.

Ahead of Black Friday, John Lewis is selling an exclusive Shark PowerPro Pet package that includes a Car Detail Kit, which is perfect for removing hair and dirt from your vehicle after taking your four-legged friend on an adventure. Read on for details about what else is included in the John Lewis Black Friday offer, and how the Shark PowerPro Pet works its magic.

At a glance: The Shark PowerPro Pet

The Shark PowerPro Pet comes packed with all the latest Shark innovations, from an Anti-Hair Wrap self-cleaning brush roll to FloorDetect technology and an anti-allergen seal to reach under tables. It also has LED lights to help you spot microscopic dust that’s easily missed.

If bought from John Lewis in this Black Friday bundle, you’ll also get Shark’s Car Detail Kit, which offers all the tools you need to clean every nook and cranny of your motor. The bundle is a John Lewis exclusive and priced at £300.

Save time cleaning with the anti-hair wrap tool

If you have long hair or live with a creature that sheds a lot, you’ll be painfully aware of the need to vacuum more regularly than those who are follically challenged. This can lead to the vacuum clogging up over time, resulting in the frustrating task of having to unblock it.

However, that’s not an issue with the PowerPro Pet, thanks to its Anti-Hair Wrap brush-roll. This separates and removes hair as you clean by wrapping hair through a built-in comb and bristle guard, which reduces tangles. By minimising the need to unclog the brush, the PowerPro Pet saves you both stress and time. Sounds dreamy, right?

Scrubbing harder on different floors is a thing of the past

Most of us have different flooring throughout the house. In your front room, it might be wood or laminate flooring, while your bedrooms are likely to have carpet to offer a more cosy feel, making hoovering a challenge.

With the Shark PowerPet Pro, however, this is a thing of the past. The vacuum’s FloorDetect Technology automatically adjusts the speed of the brush-roll based on the floor type. As part of this, the suction is also changed for optimised cleaning – cool, huh?

This is paired with the vacuum’s Anti-Allergen Complete Seal, which captures and traps over 99.9% of dust and allergens* inside the vacuum, not releasing them back into the air you breathe.

*Based on IEC standard 62885-2 Cl. 5.14 at 0.3 to 10 microns

Go beyond your home with the car detail kit

The Shark IZ Series Car Detail Kit will transform how you clean your car. If you’ve ever treated yourself to a valet, you know your car will basically feel brand new again, but what if you could replicate a professional valet service at home?

Well, with the Car Detail Kit, you can. Its multiple accessories mean you can find something to tackle any challenge you might face in your car, whether it be paw prints, mud from your morning hike or dirt and grime from ferrying around passengers.

The kit isn’t only great at removing mess from your car; its flexible hose allows you to reach further than a standard vacuum and clean pesky places you might have been putting off, such as behind radiators and curtain blinds.

Convenience at your fingertips

As a cordless vacuum, the PowerPro Pet can be used without needing to be plugged into the mains. This provides a great deal of freedom when cleaning, and you’ve plenty of time in which to clean, as the PowerPet Pro’s battery lasts for up to 50 minutes in ECO mode with the non-motorised tool. Once the battery is dead, you’ll only need to allow three and a half hours of charging before tackling further cleaning tasks.

The vacuum is also extremely flexible and space-efficient when not in use. You can bend its wand to clean under furniture, and fold it over for compact, freestanding storage, meaning it won’t take up too much space in your utility cupboard or room.

For added peace of mind, the Shark PowerPro Pet comes with a two-year guarantee.