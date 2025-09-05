IFA 2025: Haier’s high-end air fryers are finally hitting the UK

After a long wait, it looks like Haier is ready to bring more of its small home appliances to the UK market

I wasn’t expecting to encounter small home appliances at Haier’s IFA 2025 booth, so I was pleasantly surprised when I found myself standing in front of a very stylish selection of air fryers after the company’s press conference. Haier didn’t make a song and dance of it – the Chinese brand is wholeheartedly focused on its large home appliance division, which announced a slew of AI-enhanced fridges, washing machines and ovens at this year’s conference in Berlin – but I was quietly quite excited. After all, Haier has a good reputation for producing some seriously sturdy, high-end products.

What do we know so far?

Haier already sells a few small home appliances in the UK – blenders, toasters and kettles to name a few – but the Series 3 air fryers I saw are the first to reach our shores. Right now, I’m told only one is in production: the I-Master 3 Flex Double Drawer, which is identifiable by its large viewing window. But there’s also the Grand View, which has a 360-degree viewing window on top, and the Double Drawer, which has a dual-drawer design similar to the Instant Vortex Plus.

Details are scarce right now, but the Flex Double Drawer has a capacity of 11l and two heating elements, which can be utilised for cooking either a single meal or two at the same time. This is achieved by way of a removable divider – whether this impacts cooking efficiency, it’s hard to say.

This is an 8-in-1 air fryer: you’ve got the choice of air frying, grilling, roasting, baking, dehydrating, reheating, defrosting and slow cooking, according to the German website. The parts are claimed to be dishwasher safe, and it has a lovely-looking touch screen (something Haier is very hot on at the moment). It’s also compatible with the hOn app, which is a hub for your various smart Haier devices; the hub will suggest recipes and give you advice on keeping your Flex Double Drawer in good condition.

I don’t have a price or release date as it stands, but the air fryer is listed at €189 on Amazon.de, so it looks set to be one of the more expensive options around. If these early specifications are anything to go by, however, the Flex Double Drawer will be well worth the price of admission.