The best air fryer deals this Amazon Prime Day 

The boom in air fryer popularity has been one of the biggest kitchen trends of the past decade, and they continue to be lauded as a speedier, healthier way to cook. If you’re not a member of the air fryer glitterati, and yet continue to be taunted with crispy chips and roast chickens by friends who are, now might be the perfect opportunity to get on board.

This Amazon Prime Day (8-11 July), we’ve seen some fantastic deals on air fryers from a range of top brands: from feature-packed dual drawer models to compact, sub-£100 appliances. If you’re looking for a discounted air fryer, you’ve come to the right place.

The best Prime Day air fryer deals

At just £46, this Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is a real bargain. We reviewed the dual drawer version, awarding it five stars and a Best Buy award, and all you’re really losing out on here is the extra capacity and the Sync Cook feature. The Vortex Plus comes with a great range of cooking modes and an impressive temperature range, plus a handy window that lets you keep an eye on your food as it cooks. The single drawer version normally costs around £78 on Amazon, but now you can get it for just £46.

We’ve seen quite a few good Ninja deals this Amazon Prime Day, from multi cookers to knife blocks. This £30 reduction is another good deal on a five-star air fryer dubbed “what every good air fryer should be”. Its two baskets allow for simultaneous cooking, made easier by the Sync cook setting, and it’s Max Crisp function works great for chips and frozen foods. It’s currently £125 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale, down from an average price of £155.

If you care a bit more about your kitchen aesthetics, consider the Wonder Oven. Compared to a lot of stocky black or grey air fryers, this thing is gorgeous. What’s more, it’s easy to use, has a variety of cooking functions – plus a steam cap that is perfect for baking – and produces some great results, even if the cooking time is longer than its rivals. At £155, the Wonder Oven is just £5 short of its lowest-ever price, and a good £40 cheaper than its list price.

